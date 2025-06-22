DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

There are currently no specific credible threats against the homeland

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding a heightened threat environment across the United States due to the direct involvement of the United States in the ongoing conflict between the nations of Israel and Iran. There are currently no specific credible threats against the homeland.

“It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crimes.”

This NTAS Bulletin will expire on September 22, 2025. The public should report any suspicious activity or threats of violence to local law enforcement, FBI Field Offices, or a local Fusion Center.

