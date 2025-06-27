Top50 Smile Shapers 2025: Unspoken Smiles Sparks Global Movement in Dentistry With New Fellowship Class

Meet the 2025 Smile Shapers Unspoken Smiles Male Fellows 2025 Unspoken Smiles Women Fellows 2025

21 new dental fellows join Unspoken Smiles’ flagship program in Costa Rica, combining education, service, and leadership to advance oral health equity.

This fellowship represents a new global movement in dentistry—one that centers empathy, prevention, and community service. And these fellows are the front line of that change.” — Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and Executive President of Unspoken Smiles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unspoken Smiles proudly announces the 2025 class of its Smile Shapers Fellowship, welcoming 21 outstanding dental students into a growing global movement in dentistry—one rooted in service, prevention, and social responsibility. In exclusive partnership with ULACIT (Latin American University of Science and Technology), this flagship program continues to lead a transformative shift in how dentistry intersects with public health and community impact.Now in its third year, the fellowship has trained 50 future oral health leaders since launching in 2023. More than a training opportunity, the program is a call to action: a commitment to serve the underserved and reimagine dentistry as a tool for sustainable development and health equity.“These young professionals are not just studying dentistry—they are redefining its purpose,” said Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and Executive President of Unspoken Smiles.The 2025 fellows, all from ULACIT’s School of Dentistry, were chosen for their academic excellence, leadership qualities, and dedication to community service. Many have already been deployed to local schools throughout central San José, engaging hundreds of schoolchildren in oral health education, screenings, and the distribution of dental hygiene kits as part of the Zero Cavity Initiative.A Fellowship That Fuses Service With EducationThe Smile Shapers Fellowship offers an immersive experience for aspiring dental professionals:1. Fieldwork delivering oral health education in underserved schools2. Academic credit for service hours, fulfilling graduation requirements3. Training in public health, health equity, and youth leadership4. Exposure to global best practices in preventive care and policy5. Professional apparel provided by in-kind sponsor FIGSFrom classroom to community, the fellowship bridges the gap between education and impact, shaping students into civic-minded professionals equipped to tackle health disparities locally and globally.Building a MovementWith 50 fellows now trained since 2023, the Smile Shapers Fellowship has become more than a program—it’s a platform for a new kind of leadership in oral health.“This is about rethinking what it means to be a dentist in the 21st century,” said Laurent. “We’re creating a global pipeline of professionals who lead with compassion and serve with purpose.”As the program grows, Unspoken Smiles is calling on global health institutions, universities, and policy leaders to recognize oral health as a pillar of sustainable development. The fellowship in Costa Rica is a model for scalable, service-driven health education that responds to the needs of underserved populations—and prepares the next generation to lead the way.Meet the 2025 Smile Shapers FellowsAll fellows are currently enrolled at ULACIT’s School of Dentistry and were selected through a competitive process based on academic performance, leadership potential, and a demonstrated commitment to community service:Aya Coseth Kaiss El BeainiBarbara Milanes ObandoCarolina Ortiz ChaconChrismay Daleshka Sierra ForbesDaniel Fallas SánchezDaniela Cubero ArrietaDelia Elizondo ConejoEdgardo Alonso Tencio CascanteJeyson David Pérez RoldánJosé Armando Espinoza SalasJoselyn Valeria Chacón ÁnguloKaren AlfaroMaría Isabel Andrade MenaMaría Viviana Mejías ArayaMariana Ungo GonzálezMaripaz Quirós ReicheMelany Pérez BadillaRoberto Hernandez ChinchillaStefano PoliniValeria Chavez MirandaValery RoblesAn Expanding Legacy of ImpactThe Unspoken Smiles Fellowship is part of the organization’s broader commitment to building a pipeline of youth leaders advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education). By combining academic excellence with social purpose, the initiative provides an immersive leadership experience that prepares young professionals to thrive at the intersection of dentistry, public service, and sustainable development.As the initiative expands, public support is critical to sustaining and growing its reach.To support the fellowship and help expand its impact, visit:https:// yomeuno .com/costa-rica/organizaciones/asociacion-unspoken-smiles

