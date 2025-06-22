Costa Rican Youth Named UN Delegates by Unspoken Smiles to Lead Global Oral Health Advocacy in 2025–2026

Unspoken Smiles UN NGO Youth Rep 2025-2026

As young women leaders, Priscilla, Camila, and Tracy will represent Unspoken Smiles at the UN to drive oral health equity and the SDGs forward.

Costa Rica continues to inspire the world, not only through its environmental leadership but now also through its rising youth leaders. These young women are poised to make a lasting global impact.” — Jean Paul Laurent, Founder and Executive President of Unspoken Smiles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a proud moment for Costa Rica, Priscilla Guerrero, Camila Carmona, and Tracy Guevara have been named United Nations Youth Representatives by Unspoken Smiles , the pioneering oral health nonprofit. These accomplished young Costa Ricans will represent the organization at the United Nations, advocating for the integration of oral health into global development and health agendas.Their appointment highlights Costa Rica’s growing presence in global leadership on health, equity, and youth empowerment. The three delegates bring rich experience from fields including community outreach, education, and public health.As UN Youth Representatives, they will:1. Attend and speak at major UN events including the General Assembly, ECOSOC Youth Forum, and High-Level Political Forum;2. Advocate for the inclusion of oral health in global health policies and SDG frameworks;3. Lead efforts to build bridges between youth voices and global health institutions;4. Participate in drafting policy statements, coordinating side events, and developing youth-led initiatives that support the organization's Zero Cavity Initiative.Representation matters. These extraordinary women from Costa Rica are setting an example for girls everywhere. Their voices will be heard on the world’s most important stages—and their leadership will leave a lasting mark. The newly appointed representatives will also strengthen alliances with global agencies including WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, and UN Women, helping ensure oral health is recognized as a cornerstone of health equity, gender equality, and child well-being.Through this initiative, Unspoken Smiles has already served over 10,000 schoolchildren in 10 countries across 4 continents, distributing more than 52,000 oral hygiene products and delivering vital education that empowers the next generation to lead healthier lives.

