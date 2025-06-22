CE meets Secretary of CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee

MACAU, June 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Meng Fanli. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening the existing cooperation mechanism between Shenzhen and Macao, and advancing collaboration in a number of areas, including the marine economy, technological innovation, the cultural, sports, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism industries, finance, and the leveraging of Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries for mutual benefit.

Mr Sam today began a three-day visit to six mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, namely Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, and Foshan.

Shenzhen was the first stop of Mr Sam’s visit. The meeting with Mr Meng, who is also Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, was held around noon.

At the meeting, Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government for their longstanding support for the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).The Chief Executive said he hoped Shenzhen would continue to support the work of the new-term MSAR Government.

Shenzhen and Macao have maintained close relations and robust cooperation over the years. The existing high-level meeting mechanism between the two sides has proven effective, and, since 2021, a joint task force mechanism has been in place, yielding achievements in areas such as cultural tourism, the MICE sector, finance, traditional Chinese medicine, innovation and technology, education, legal affairs, youth entrepreneurship, civil service exchanges, and international engagement.

Macao is currently planning the development of a science and technology research and development industrial park, Mr Sam told Mr Meng. Shenzhen’s successful experience in advancing the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone could serve as a reference for Macao’s project, the Chief Executive said.

Meanwhile, Macao’s strengths as an international cooperation platform, and its unique role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, could support leading tech enterprises in Shenzhen in their efforts to expand globally. Regarding the cultural tourism and MICE sectors, Mr Sam called for the further strengthening of cooperation mechanisms, the joint development of tourism resources, the enhancement of MICE collaboration, and the exploration of additional “one exhibition, two locations” projects.

Additionally, Shenzhen and Macao hold vast potential for cooperation in the areas of finance and marine resources, Mr Sam stated. Moving forward, both sides should make use of their respective advantages to build high-level partnerships aimed at mutual benefit.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation also attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah.

Representatives from the Shenzhen and Guangdong side included: the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Ms Chen Liwen; member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Mr Zheng Hongbo; Vice Mayor of Shenzhen, Mr Luo Huanghao; and the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Mr Jiang Likun.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Sam visited a computer systems company and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone in Shenzhen to gain insights into the latest developments in the city’s technological innovation industries.

In the afternoon, the MSAR delegation proceeded to Huizhou to continue its visit to mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area.