Salt Cave Inc. & Oceanair Himalayan Salt Cave Launch New Venture Focused on Salt Products & Prefab Salt Caves

ORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, founder of Salt Cave Inc. and pioneer of salt therapy in the United States, proudly announces the upcoming launch of a new venture under the Satellite Company umbrella. Set to open by the end of this year, the company will specialize in Himalayan salt and onyx products while introducing an innovative line of prefabricated small salt caves, a game-changer for wellness centers, spas, and holistic practitioners.Unlike traditional booths or partial setups, these compact, prefabricated salt caves are fully functioning microclimate environments. Designed for quick and easy installation in air-conditioned buildings, they deliver the full sensory and therapeutic experience of a large-scale salt cave, without compromising on design or results.“Salt therapy is not just about blowing salt into the air,” says Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, recognized as the pioneer of simulated salt caves in North America. “True halotherapy requires three essential components:Salt-covered walls to recreate the natural cave microclimateClimate controlA salt generator that maintains the proper concentration of medical-grade salt particles.”The Satellite Company aims to educate entrepreneurs and protect consumers. Many manufacturers today cut corners—focusing only on salt generators or decorative elements—resulting in dusty, ineffective, and even unsafe salt rooms.When customers leave coated in salt dust or feeling no effect, it’s a red flag: the system is either producing unhealthy salt concentrations or not functioning as intended.Salt therapy, or halotherapy, has its roots in Eastern European natural salt caves, where the environment was key to therapeutic success. Dr. Smiechowski has spent decades replicating that environment authentically for clients across the U.S. With over 100 salt caves built and operational, Salt Cave Inc. remains the gold standard in salt cave construction.Experience Before You BuildBefore starting your own salt therapy business, visit the Oceanair Himalayan Salt Cave in Orleans, Massachusetts. See, feel, and breathe the difference for yourself, then compare it to other caves. An effective salt cave is more than a room with a machine; it’s a carefully engineered environment.“If any component is missing walls, climate control, or a proper salt generator, the therapy is compromised,” Dr. Smiechowski warns. “Even worse, it can lead to potential fire hazards or damage the credibility of this healing practice.”About Salt Cave Inc.Founded by Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, Salt Cave Inc. is the original salt cave construction company in the U.S., with over 100 successful salt therapy centers built since 2007. Based in Orleans, MA, the company continues to lead the halotherapy movement with innovation, education, and integrity.About Oceanair Himalayan Salt CaveLocated in Orleans, MA, Oceanair Himalayan Salt Cave is a wellness destination offering halotherapy, meditation, massage, and detox services. It also serves as a showroom for future salt cave owners to explore real salt therapy in action.Dr Margaret Smiechowski www.saltcavebuilder.com 802-770-3138, www.oceanairhimalayansaltcave.com

