Salt Cave Builder Warns: Misleading Price Claims Are Hurting the Salt Therapy Industry

Guests relaxing in a Himalayan salt cave during a halotherapy session. Importance of building salt room and salt cave correctly. Breath New Life Into Your Business.

Industry Pioneer Dr. Margaret Smiechowski Exposes the Risks of Cheap Salt Rooms

ORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As salt therapy continues to grow in popularity across the United States, misinformation about the cost and quality of salt cave construction is spreading rapidly. This confusion among potential business owners is risking the reputation of an entire industry.Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, the first person to bring halotherapy and authentic salt cave construction to North America, is sounding the alarm.“People are being told they can build a salt cave for $20,000 or $40,000,” says Dr. Smiechowski. “It’s just not true. That kind of number creates false expectations. You can’t build a safe, effective, and competitive salt cave for that price.”Salt Caves Are Serious Construction ProjectsBuilding a real salt cave is far more than decorating a room with salt. It involves full electrical rewiring, HVAC redesign, structural reinforcement to handle the salt’s weight, and custom air systems tailored to the cave’s size and layout.“This is not a plug-and-play business,” Dr. Smiechowski explains. “Every salt cave is unique. The HVAC system must match the layout, the airflow has to support the salt generator, and the microclimate must be maintained with precision. You’re creating a therapeutic environment—not just a themed room.”Real Costs, Real ReturnsAccording to Dr. Smiechowski, a true therapeutic salt cave should be at least 350 to 450 square feet, with construction costs starting around $250 per square foot. A properly designed and operated salt cave can return your investment in 6 to 12 months, depending on location.But cutting corners is a dangerous path.“When someone sees your idea and builds a better cave with a better experience, your cheap setup can’t compete,” she warns. “People don’t want to sit in a white drywall room. They want an experience.”Spotting Poor Construction: Red Flags to AvoidDr. Smiechowski encourages customers and entrepreneurs to do their research and know what to look for. Warning signs of a poorly constructed salt cave include:• Mini-split units or exposed AC vents on the wall• No salt on the walls to create a microclimate• No salt generator present• Fabric decorations, pillows, or household light fixtures• Rooms decorated like spas but lacking therapeutic function• Drop ceiling“If you’ve visited a salt room and felt nothing—it may not be your fault,” says Dr. Smiechowski. “It’s likely the room wasn’t built to actually provide halotherapy.”Pioneering the Future of Salt TherapyDr. Smiechowski has dedicated over 20 years to the field and has personally constructed more than 100 authentic salt caves.She’s now focused on creating a nationwide community of salt cave owners, offering support, guidance, and education to ensure the long-term success of the businesses she helps build.“We don’t just build and walk away. We stay with you. We’re launching a client community this fall and working to protect and promote real salt therapy,” she shares.Dr. Margaret Smiechowski remains the most trusted name in salt cave construction, offering lifetime support to every client. Her expertise, innovation, and passion for halotherapy are unmatched in the industry.________________________________________If you're serious about launching a successful salt cave business, call Dr. Margaret directly at (802) 770-3138. She’ll make sure you do it right. www.saltcavebuilder.com

Transfer your passion of salt therapy into salt room business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.