BluLogix Recognized in MGI Research’s 2025 Agile Billing Top 50 Buyer’s Guide

BluLogix Earns Top Honors for Usage Billing, N-Tier Partner Enablement, and Quote-to-Cash Automation

BluLogix is proud to be recognized among the top agile billing platforms in this highly competitive market. ” — Youssef Yaghmour, CEO BluLogix

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluLogix, a leading provider of agile billing and monetization solutions, has been named in MGI Research’s 2025 Agile Billing Top 50 Buyer’s Guide, a definitive guide that ranks the leading vendors in the agile billing space. BluLogix was recognized for its outstanding performance in usage-based billing, complex channel partner enablement, and its robust Quote-to-Cash automation capabilities.

The 2025 Agile Billing Top 50 Buyer’s Guide from MGI Research features an in-depth analysis of the top 50 vendors in agile billing. BluLogix is celebrated for its ability to support SaaS, UCaaS, MSP, and IoT businesses through innovative billing solutions that drive growth and flexibility across complex pricing models.

The guide also provides insights into how these leading platforms manage everything from billing metering to real-time invoicing and seamless integration with other platforms such as CRM, ERP, and service provisioning.

“Our inclusion in MGI Research’s Agile Billing Top 50 reflects the strength of our platform in addressing the evolving needs of businesses looking for advanced billing solutions that scale across complex industries and business models,” said Youssef Yaghmour, CEO at BluLogix.

Key Highlights of BluLogix’s Recognition:

• Usage Billing & Metering: BluLogix was ranked highly for its ability to manage usage-based pricing models, delivering accurate billing even for high-volume environments.

• N-Tier Partner Enablement: The platform excels in enabling multi-tier channel management, making it easier for businesses to support complex, distributed partner ecosystems.

• Quote-to-Cash Automation: BluLogix’s end-to-end solution streamlines everything from quoting to billing and revenue recognition, ensuring greater efficiency and reduced manual errors.

• Seamless Integration: The BluLogix platform integrates effortlessly with third-party CRMs, ERPs, and service platforms, providing a unified and optimized user experience.

BluLogix’s innovative BluIQ™ Cloud Development Toolkit (CDT) empowers businesses to customize their billing processes to fit unique needs, supporting a broad array of business models, including subscription, usage, consumption, and one-time charges. With a proven track record of serving mid-to-large enterprises, BluLogix continues to push the boundaries of agile monetization solutions across industries, including SaaS, UCaaS, MSPs, and more.

For businesses evaluating agile billing solutions, the 2025 Agile Billing Top 50 Buyer’s Guide is an essential resource for understanding market trends, comparing leading vendors, and making informed purchasing decisions.

About BluLogix

BluLogix is a comprehensive billing and monetization platform designed for modern enterprises that require sophisticated, flexible billing solutions. Specializing in complex pricing models, multi-tier distribution channels, and end-to-end automation, BluLogix helps businesses transform their billing and revenue management processes to stay competitive in a fast-changing market. With customers spanning industries like SaaS, UCaaS, IoT, and Managed Services, BluLogix provides a future-proof platform that scales to meet the demands of both today and tomorrow’s billing challenges.

For more information on BluLogix, visit blulogix.com.





