COACHES OASIS NAMED TOP GROWTH MINDSET COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR BY IAOTB

Coaches Oasis will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals/Businesses annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chopra Management Services, LLC, & Coaches Oasis, a leader in the professional development and leadership coaching sector, was recently selected as Top Growth Mindset Community of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Ritu Chopra, President and Founder, whose vision and dedication have propelled Coaches Oasis, a SaaS solution, an innovative content delivery portal to support Coaches and Authors, to new heights in the leadership and personal development sector. In addition to the IT Solution for emerging market for Coches, The company is known for its innovative approach to leadership coaching & mentoring, Keynote speaking, and “Personal Mastery’ programs, making a significant impact within its field and the broader business community.In addition to her dynamic coaching and entrepreneurial work, Ms. Chopra is a published author and thought leader. Her books, "Art of Life" and "Mastering Life", focus on achieving personal mastery to drive success in professional domains. Her most recent title, "Women Leadership in the 21st Century", has received international acclaim. She is preparing to release her next book, "Magic in Mindfulness", which continues her mission of empowering individuals through intentional living.Ms. Chopra is also the host and executive producer of "Despite the Challenges," a television show that highlights inspiring individuals who have overcome adversity, including disabilities and other barriers, to contribute meaningfully to society. Beyond the screen, she conducts impactful seminars and workshops tailored to diverse audiences. Her topics include employee engagement, women in leadership, team building with trust and integrity, managing stress, and developing essential interpersonal skills for success.As a result of this award, Chopra Management Services, LLC will be featured in IAOTB's annual global business spotlight and honored at the IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala as Top Growth Mindset Community of the Year. The prestigious event will be held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, celebrating the accomplishments of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Businesses are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process, which evaluates professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few are chosen annually for this distinguished recognition.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP and IAOTB, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award—it's an international network of excellence. Chopra Management Services, LLC exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about Coaches Oasis and their upcoming initiatives, please visit: https://CoachesOasis.com/ About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

