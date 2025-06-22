Ms. Renee Goodwin selected as Top Children’s Author of the Year by IAOTP

Renee Goodwin will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. Renee Goodwin, Award-Winning Children’s Book Author, was recently selected as Top Children’s Author of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Goodwin has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Goodwin is a self-motivated professional with experience across the areas of business, engineering and education and a focus on business strategies, engineering concepts and educational growth. Her forte includes effectively supervising and coordinating engineering and IT teams and formulating budgets and business plans for major oil and gas corporation.She is the President and CEO of TP Exploration Inc., where she oversees operations and financially manages her successful independent oil and gas corporation. Prior to that she was an Engineer and Business Consultant at CP&Y Inc. and Project Engineer at Burton Engineering Associated, Inc.With her love for childhood education, she penned her GG Life Lessons Storybook Series. Inspired by her Cane Corso Italian mastiff, GG, she aims to instill values such as morality and character in young readers. Her vision is to create an animated educational TV series based on GG's adventures, incorporating educational elements like colors, the alphabet and seasons.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to engineering, business development and strategy, project management, creative writing, grant writing, research, and communication.Prior to her current career, Ms. Goodwin earned two Bachelor’s degrees in Petroleum Engineering and Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University. She then earned her M.B.A from the University of Texas at Tyler.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Goodwin has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year, Marquis Who’s Who honored her for Expertise in Publishing. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Children’s Author of the Year.President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Goodwin for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Goodwin attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.goodwinglobalpublishing.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.