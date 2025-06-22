Official Visit of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to the People's Republic of China, 22 to 26 June 2025

1 Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make an Official Visit to China (Beijing and Tianjin) from 22 to 26 June 2025, at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang. Prime Minister Wong’s introductory visit will see both sides commemorate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-China diplomatic relations and reaffirm our mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral ties. It is also an opportunity for leaders on both sides to exchange views on bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

2 In Beijing, Prime Minister Wong will meet President Xi Jinping. He will also meet Premier Li, who will host a Welcome Ceremony and a Dinner Banquet. In addition, Prime Minister Wong will meet Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji. Prime Minister Wong will engage Singaporeans in Beijing at a reception.

3 In Tianjin, Prime Minister Wong will attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions (“Summer Davos”) and participate in a dialogue session with WEF President Børge Brende. The theme for this year’s Summer Davos is “Entrepreneurship for a New Era”. Prime Minister Wong will attend an Official Dinner hosted by Premier Li for foreign leaders attending the event.

4 Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann, Member of Parliament Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Transport, and Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

5 Prime Minister Wong will be on leave on 27 June. Mr Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, will be the Acting Prime Minister from 22 to 25 June. Mr K Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, will be the Acting Prime Minister from 26 to 27 June.

