Official Visit of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, 24 November 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong is on an Official Visit to Ethiopia from 23 to 25 November 2025.

On 24 November 2025 morning, Prime Minister Wong laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Memorial Monument. Prime Minister Wong then received a ceremonial welcome by Ethiopia Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali at the National Palace. This was followed by a tree planting ceremony by both Prime Ministers.

During their delegation meeting, Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Abiy welcomed the progress in bilateral cooperation since Prime Minister Abiy’s Official Visit to Singapore in June 2024. They agreed to enhance trade and investment, and explore new areas of collaboration in carbon credits, sustainable development, digital transformation and connectivity, and skills development. Prime Minister Wong conveyed Singapore’s decision to establish an embassy in Addis Ababa and to launch a new “Singapore-Africa Partnership Leading to Growth and Sustainability (SAPLINGS)” technical assistance package, which were welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy. These initiatives reflect the growing relations between Singapore and Ethiopia and Singapore’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the rest of Africa. Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Abiy also agreed that there was potential for stronger ties between Southeast Asia and Africa using Singapore and Ethiopia as hubs for their respective regions.

Following their meeting, both Prime Ministers held a Joint Press Conference and witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding on skills development and carbon credits collaboration.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Wong will visit the Repi Wilmar Factory, a soap and detergent manufacturing facility majority-owned by Singapore-incorporated Wilmar International. He will then participate in a Fireside Chat with Prime Minister Abiy at the Addis Ababa Convention Centre and be hosted to an official dinner by Prime Minister Abiy.

Prime Minister Wong will depart for Singapore tomorrow.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 NOVEMBER 2025