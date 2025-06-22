Westminster Barracks / License Required

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1004444

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 – 10:21 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: License Required

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan G. Cartin

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/21/2025 at approximately 10:21 AM, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. It was determined that the operator, Jonathan G. Cartin (60), was driving without a license. Cartin was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 08/19/2025 at 8:30 AM to answer to the charge of License Required.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2025 – 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

