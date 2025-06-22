Westminster Barracks / License Required
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1004444
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 – 10:21 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: License Required
ACCUSED: Jonathan G. Cartin
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/21/2025 at approximately 10:21 AM, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. It was determined that the operator, Jonathan G. Cartin (60), was driving without a license. Cartin was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 08/19/2025 at 8:30 AM to answer to the charge of License Required.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2025 – 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
