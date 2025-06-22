Traffic Alert: Route 15 Cambridge





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston





News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification





Route 15 is CLOSED in both directions in the area of Richies Ln due to down power lines.





This incident is expected to last for approximately 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.













Christie Raymond

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173



