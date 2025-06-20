Police careers at VA 

June is National Safety Month and we’re taking a moment to recognize the people and practices that help protect our communities. At VA, the VA Police Service plays a critical role in maintaining safety every day at VA Medical Centers (VAMCs), outpatient clinics and all VA. If you’re looking for an exciting career that’s All About Veterans, the VA Police Service might be for you.

Why VA

VA’s mission to serve Veterans sets a VA Police career apart. VA officers receive specialized training to work in clinical environments and often build strong relationships with local law enforcement and the Veterans in their communities. It’s a role rooted in purpose and leadership.

Beyond law enforcement, VA Police safety services include:

Criminal investigations.

Crime prevention.

Exterior vehicle patrols.

Interior foot patrols.

Physical security surveys.

Predictive crime analysis.

And more!

Help Keep VA Safe

VA is always looking for qualified applicants to join its police team. As we honor National Safety Month, we salute the men and women of the VA Police Service for their service and invite others to consider joining their ranks. If you’re passionate about public safety, community service and making a difference, a career with VA Police could be your next meaningful step. Learn more at VA Careers.