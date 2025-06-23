UC Connect Launches Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) for Hearing and Speech Disabilities

Telecommunication Relay Services (TRS)

UC Connect Launches TRS for individuals who are Deaf, hard-of-hearing, Deaf-blind, or have speech impairments

Everyone deserves to be heard. With TRS built into UC Connect, we empower inclusive communication that’s accessible and compliant” — Oscar Reyes

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UC Connect, a next-generation cloud voice platform has officially launched full support for Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) across its voice infrastructure. This development enables inclusive, real-time communication for individuals who are Deaf, hard-of-hearing, Deaf-blind, or have speech impairments, helping public and private sector organizations meet both compliance mandates and their commitment to accessibility.

TRS is a federally mandated service in the United States regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It ensures that people with communication-related disabilities can use the telephone system in a functionally equivalent manner to voice users. UC Connect’s built-in support for TRS includes access to 711 dialing across all voice-enabled endpoints and compatibility with a range of relay methods such as TTY, VCO, HCO, STS, and IP Relay.

Understanding Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS):

Telecommunications Relay Service provides a communication bridge between individuals who use text-based or speech-to-speech systems and those who use standard voice telephony. Calls are relayed in real-time by trained professionals known as Communications Assistants (CAs), who facilitate communication with accuracy, discretion, and speed.

Depending on user preference or need, TRS can be delivered through several modes:

• TTY (Teletypewriter) to Voice / Voice to TTY – Traditional relay using TTY devices.

• Voice Carry-Over (VCO) – Users speak for themselves while receiving typed responses from the CA.

• Hearing Carry-Over (HCO) – Users type their part of the conversation and listen to the response.

• Speech-to-Speech (STS) – CAs assist individuals with speech difficulties by repeating messages in a clearer voice.

• IP Relay – Internet-based text relay using a computer or mobile device.

Accessing TRS is simple: users can dial 711 from any UC Connect-enabled device, including desk phones. The service is available 24/7, and is provided at no additional cost to users, funded through federal and state telecom surcharge programs.

Why TRS Matters for Today’s Businesses:

UC Connect’s integration of TRS is more than a regulatory obligation, it is a strategic investment in communication inclusivity. The FCC and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) both require public-facing organizations to provide accessible telecommunications services. By supporting TRS out of the box, UC Connect enables its customers to meet these standards with no additional setup, or fees.

Key benefits include:

• Built-in Accessibility: Support for TRS is embedded into UC Connect’s VoIP platform.

• Unified Experience: 711 dialing and CA-mediated communication work without user configuration.

• Compliance & Risk Management: Helps organizations meet FCC/ADA obligations and avoid potential penalties.

• Brand Trust & Equity: Demonstrates commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals.

Industries That Benefit from TRS Integration:

The availability of TRS is especially critical in industries where communication accessibility is tied to public service, care, or legal responsibility. These include:

Healthcare & Hospitals:

• Ensure equitable access for patients with hearing loss during emergencies, telehealth consultations, and admissions.

• Comply with HIPAA and ADA standards for patient communication.

Senior Living & Retirement Communities

• TRS enables older adults with hearing loss to stay connected with family, medical staff, and community services.

Government Agencies & Municipal Services

• Required to support accessible services for the public under Title II of the ADA.

• Allow constituents to contact departments, file reports, or access critical resources.

Educational Institutions

• K-12 schools, universities, and colleges can support faculty, students, and parents with disabilities through accessible office and administrative communication systems.

Home Healthcare & Social Services

• Mobile staff can communicate with clients who rely on relay services from anywhere, increasing continuity of care.

Customer Support & Call Centers

• Businesses can accommodate and respond to a wider spectrum of customer communication needs.

E-Commerce & Retail

• Enable inclusive customer support channels for order management, product inquiries, and returns.

Hospitality & Lodging

• Meet ADA Title III compliance by enabling TRS-based room service, front desk inquiries, and reservations.

Transportation & Logistics

• Dispatch centers and schedulers can interact more inclusively with drivers and customers, especially in hiring environments focused on accessibility.

UC Connect’s Commitment to Inclusion:

As a unified voice and messaging provider, UC Connect is focused on building communication experiences that empower every user, regardless of ability. The platform also offers enterprise-grade services such as Microsoft Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing, eFax, text/SMS integration, and cloud-based PBX connectivity, making it a complete voice solution for businesses.

TRS support is automatically enabled for all UC Connect customers. No action is required to activate the service, and users may begin placing or receiving 711-enabled calls immediately.

We’re not just building a communication platform, we’re building a more connected and inclusive world, where every voice matters, and every message can be heard.

About UC Connect

UC Connect is a communications provider delivering advanced voice, messaging, and collaboration solutions for businesses, public institutions, and distributed teams. Built on secure and scalable infrastructure, UC Connect empowers users with tools for Microsoft Teams telephony, SMS/MMS, AI-powered chat, and compliant voice communication—including TRS accessibility features. With customers across healthcare, government, education, retail, and beyond, UC Connect helps organizations deliver communication from anywhere.

