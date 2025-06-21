Armstrong declares disaster for tornado damage, extends sympathy to victims’ families

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today declared a statewide disaster and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan after multiple tornadoes, strong winds and hail caused widespread damage Friday across North Dakota, claiming the lives of three people.

“Our hearts and sympathies go out to the family and friends of the three North Dakotans who tragically lost their lives in Friday’s tornado, and to the close-knit community in Enderlin, which suffered widespread damage,” Armstrong said. “We thank our dedicated first responders and community leaders, including our many volunteer first responders, for their swift action to keep residents safe and help them recover. State teams, including the 24-hour Watch Center and State Radio, have been tracking through the night and coordinating with local emergency managers, and we stand ready to support as requests arrive. North Dakotans are resilient, and we will recover from this as we always do – by working together and taking care of each other.”

The declaration issued today via executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs all state agencies to utilize their response and recovery resources accordingly, as well as coordinate with the appropriate federal agencies to help local and tribal officials restore services and infrastructure.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down near Enderlin and Spiritwood, and the agency was investigating an unknown number of tornadoes spawned by the two super cells. It may be several days before there is a clear picture as the NWS sorts through data and sends out teams to assess.

Approximately 25,000 people remained without power Saturday morning, down from nearly 37,000 overnight. Utility providers were working to restore power to affected areas.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were ensuring roads stayed safe and assisting with early damage inspections, including an overturned semi. The tornado near Enderlin derailed a dozen empty train tanker cars, and a large derailment of grain cars was reported in Traill County.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services will work with impacted communities and infrastructure providers on damage assessments. Citizens are encouraged to be mindful of crews working to restore power and remove debris.

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread urged residents to inspect their property for damage and begin the insurance claims process as soon as possible.