Communicating for Agriculture Foundation Donates $20,000 to Fundación de la Voz de Los Viñedos in Honor of Winemaker

The donation honors world-renowned winemaker David Ramey and his service as a member of the CA Board of Directors for more than 26 years.

David Ramey is not only a winemaking legend, but a generous mentor, steadfast advocate, and true champion of our wine community and our mission.” — Karissa Kruse, President and CEO of Sonoma County Winegrowers

FERGUS FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Communicating for Agriculture (CA) Scholarship and Education Foundation proudly announces a $20,000 donation to the Fundación de la Voz de Los Viñedos Foundation (Foundation of the Voice of the Vineyards), honoring the extraordinary career and board service of David Ramey, acclaimed California winemaker and long-serving member of the CA Board of Directors.

David Ramey, celebrated as a pioneer in American winemaking, has profoundly shaped the landscape of California wine, particularly his innovations for California Chardonnay, and inspired generations of winemakers. After earning a master’s degree in enology from U.C. Davis in 1979, Ramey honed his craft in both California and Bordeaux, France, learning Old World methods that he later introduced to the U.S. wine industry.

Ramey’s storied career includes pivotal roles at Simi, Matanzas Creek, Chalk Hill, Dominus Estate, and Rudd Estate before founding Ramey Wine Cellars with his wife, Carla, in 1996. In recognition of his lifetime achievements, Ramey has received numerous honors, including the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from Sonoma County Vintners.

Beyond his winemaking legacy, David Ramey has dedicated years of service to the CA Board of Directors, advocating for small business owners and agricultural communities. His leadership has supported CA’s mission to promote health, well-being, and opportunity for self-employed Americans and their families.

The $20,000 donation will support the Fundación de la Voz de Los Viñedos, a Sonoma County-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of local vineyard employees and their families. Established in 2002 and relaunched in 2016, the Fundación collaborates with community organizations and government agencies to deliver vital resources, educational programs, and workforce development initiatives. The foundation’s unique model leverages trusted relationships between farmers and employees, ensuring support reaches those who need it most.

“David Ramey is not only a winemaking legend, but a generous mentor, steadfast advocate, and true champion of our wine community and our mission. We are deeply honored to receive this donation in his name, allowing us to carry forward his legacy of investing in those at the heart of agriculture and wine. This is more than a gift—it’s a powerful commitment to the next generation,” said Karissa Kruse, President and CEO of Sonoma County Winegrowers, which manages the Foundation.

“We are honored to recognize David Ramey’s decades of leadership with this donation,” said Stephen Rufer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CA. “His commitment to excellence in winemaking and his service on the CA Board have left a lasting legacy. Supporting the Fundación de la Voz de Los Viñedos reflects David’s lifelong dedication to the people and region who make Sonoma’s wine community thrive.”



About The CA Foundation

The Communicating for Agriculture (CA) Scholarship and Education Foundation was founded in 1981 as a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. It has invested in America’s communities by donating to health care, education, military veteran organizations, social service communities and medical debt forgiveness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.