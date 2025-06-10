Communicating for Agriculture Foundation Awards $10,000 Grant to PioneerCare Foundation’s Securing the Future Campaign

Advocating for Reform

FERGUS FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Communicating for Agriculture (CA) Foundation is pleased to announce it has donated a $10,000 grant to the Securing the Future Campaign of the PioneerCare Foundation. The contribution will help advance PioneerCare’s mission to provide care for older individuals in Fergus Falls and the surrounding communities.

The Securing the Future Campaign, with a goal of raising $2 million over three years, is designed to ensure that PioneerCare can continue to meet the evolving needs of its residents and the community with critical facility enhancements.

“We sincerely thank the CA Foundation for their generous support,” said Nathan Johnson, CEO of Pioneer Care. “This grant moves our renovation project forward—enhancing resident comfort, updating our facilities, and helping ensure long-term sustainability. We’re grateful for the CA Foundation’s partnership in promoting accessible, high-quality, and compassionate care in our community.”

The Securing the Future Campaign relies on the collective generosity of individuals, families, foundations, churches, and organizations. Every gift-large or small-brings PioneerCare closer to its goal and helps secure the future of elder care in the region.

“CA is proud that Fergus Falls has been our home base for over 50 years, and is pleased we can support one of our community’s amazing health care institutions. We hope our support can inspire others to do the same,” said CA board chair Stephen Rufer.

About The CA Foundation

The Communicating for Agriculture Foundation was founded in 1981 as a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. It has invested in America’s communities by donating to health care, education, military veteran organizations, social service communities and medical debt forgiveness.

