Zeke Wilson Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for 'The Eighth Round'

Author Zeke Wilson

Fans Will Have A Chance To Help Make History!

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed boxer, author, and civil rights activist Zeke Wilson is thrilled to announce the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for his highly anticipated film, The Eighth Round, a gripping drama that promises to deliver raw emotion and unforgettable storytelling. With a passionate vision to bring this powerful narrative to life, Wilson is calling on fans and film enthusiasts to join the fight by contributing to the project’s funding. Any amount of support will help make this cinematic dream a reality, following in the footsteps of successful crowdfunded films like Super Troopers 2 and Veronica Mars. Backers will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of independent cinema, with exclusive bonuses awaiting early investors upon the film’s completion.The Eighth Round is a high-stakes story of resilience, redemption, and the human spirit, set against the intense backdrop of a boxing world where every punch counts with courtroom drama to boot. Wilson aims to create a film that resonates with audiences globally. However, to bring this vision to the screen, financial support is critical. By harnessing the power of crowdfunding, Zeke is inviting fans to become part of the creative journey, much like the dedicated supporters who raised $4.4 million for Super Troopers 2 on Indiegogo and $5.7 million for Veronica Mars on Kickstarter, proving that fan-backed projects can achieve remarkable success.To incentivize early investment, The Eighth Round offers exclusive perks for backers. These rewards echo the innovative approaches of Super Troopers 2, which offered fans unique experiences like a patrol car from the film, and Veronica Mars, which provided premiere tickets and digital downloads. Every contribution, no matter the size, will directly impact the film’s production quality, from securing top-tier talent to enhancing visual effects. Early backers will also gain access to special bonuses upon the film’s release, ensuring their support is celebrated in true cinematic style.Join Zeke Wilson in the ring and help make The Eighth Round a knockout success. Email SameRaceProduction@gmail.com to pledge your support and learn more about the exciting rewards available. With the proven track record of crowdfunded hits, this is your chance to be part of a cinematic movement. Together, we can deliver a story that packs a punch and leaves a lasting impact. Help make history by getting Zeke’s historic story to the world!

Legal Disclaimer:

