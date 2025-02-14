BLACK HISTORY MONTH - DISTINGUISHED U.S. MARINE, PRO BOXER, AND CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST ZEKE WILSON RELEASES NEW MEMOIR.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMPER FIDELIS, Latin for "Always Faithful," is the motto of the United States Marine Corps. Zeke Wilson embodied faith, commitment, and perseverance long before he joined the Marines. Born during the Jim Crow era in the South, Zeke was the seventh of eight children raised by a devoted single mother. Her strength and unwavering faith guided him and his siblings through the harsh racial discrimination and upheaval of the time.Zeke’s early years were spent in segregated schools and public spaces, and it wasn’t until his eighth-grade year that he attended an integrated classroom. Despite the changing times, racial tensions remained high. The Ku Klux Klan terrorized their community, and Zeke’s mother insisted they lock the doors by sundown for safety.Zeke had won his first amateur fight at 16 in Savannah, Georgia, by knockout in just ten seconds. After high school, Zeke moved to up north, seeking refuge from the constant threat of the Klan and hoping to find a stable job and a quality gym to continue training in boxing—a sport he excelled at. In Philadelphia, Zeke headed straight to Joe Frazier’s Gym, where his boxing talent caught the attention of many in the sport. He worked nights at a paper company while training whenever possible. However, despite leaving the South, Zeke faced racism again. He was harassed by police and threatened by a drunken white man with a gun, who told him never to return to that neighborhood.Amid these challenges, Zeke decided to join the military, viewing the Marine Corps as the toughest branch of service. Arriving at Parris Island for boot camp, he found the environment both familiar and foreign. The drill instructors singled him out for his imposing physical stature, pushing him to his limits. They attempted to break his spirit, calling him derogatory names and questioning his intelligence. But Zeke remembered his mother’s words: “You can do whatever you want if you work hard, stay focused, and don’t give up.” He persevered, mastered his training, and became Platoon Guide.During a convoy after artillery exercises, Zeke smelled something that others didn’t. He insisted they stop to investigate, and his insistence saved lives. A compromised truck could have exploded, but Zeke’s action earned him a Meritorious Mast for his quick thinking and dedication to his fellow Marines. He later joined the Marine Corps Boxing Team, earning some of his 147 amateur wins. Shortly after his discharge, Zeke fought in Madison Square Garden and became sparring partner to boxing legend Larry Holmes, later holding knock-out records and being inducted into the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame in Belfast, NY in 2013.Zeke’s boxing career eventually led him to become a manager, trainer, and promoter. However, his greatest challenge came as a promoter. He organized a major fight in Massachusetts, fulfilling all regulatory requirements, only to have the event canceled without explanation. His attempts to investigate were met with resistance, and despite seeking legal advice, he was told there was nothing that could be done.Refusing to give up, Zeke took matters into his own hands. Struggling financially and forced into a homeless shelter with his wife and children, he used his spare time to learn the law, determined to fight back. After extensive research, Zeke discovered that racial discrimination was behind the cancellation. Despite the odds, Zeke took on the State Boxing Commission in 1996, representing himself in court without an attorney. His case, rooted in racial prejudice, set a legal precedent.Zeke’s life story is told in his memoir, *The Eighth Round*, where he reflects on his career, challenges, and fight for justice. Through his words, Zeke captivates audiences with his unrelenting perseverance and refusal to back down, embodying the very spirit of "SemperAt sixty-seven, Zeke is more inspired than ever to share his story with everyone, especially young people. He wants children to know that there is nothing they cannot accomplish with determination, hard work and a clear head. Zeke Wilson has never smoked, drank alcohol or experimented with drugs. Developing one’s focus and self-discipline as a young person will carry you through life and through tough times. Zeke believes the youth of our nation are truly the future. His aim is to inspire young people to be the best they can be, to believe in themselves and to be masters of their own futures. Always drawing on his own upbringing and his experience as a fighter and military veteran, he believes his future is invested in the youth of today. He aspires to continue his youth mentoring program and to be a big brother to everyone.Zeke Wilson will be speaking at the American Legion Post 135, located at 1108 Bull St. Savannah, GA 31401 on the evening of February 25th. This event is free and open to the public. There will be books available and giveaways for the kids.To learn more about Zeke and his story, watch here: Zeke on WSAV with Patty Turner Buy the book: The Eighth Round: New Edition Released by Same Race Productions, LLCHow You Can Get Involved:Zeke Wilson is looking for financial backers, strategic partners, and individuals who are enthusiastic about empowering marginalized voices in the media. Interested investors, sponsors, and contributors can reach out directly through the following channels:Website: www.sameraceproductions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.