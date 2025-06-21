Re: WCAX INQUIRY: Body found
You might want to check with the Royalton PD. I know of nothing VSP is investigating.
Sent: Saturday, June 21, 2025 10:59:56 AM
To: Help@RoyaltonPD.com <Help@RoyaltonPD.com>
Cc: Partin, Jerry <Jerry.Partin@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; WCAX - News Room <wcax-newsroom@graymedia.com>
Subject: WCAX INQUIRY: Body found
Good morning,
We just received a tip about a man, Jeremy Digby, who was allegedly found dead earlier this week in Royalton after going missing for days.
Are you all able to substantiate this claim? If so, can you please share more details?
Thank you,
Claire Jones
Multi-Media Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WCAX Channel 3
Burlington, Vt.
