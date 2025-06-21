Submit Release
Re: WCAX INQUIRY: Body found

You might want to check with the Royalton PD. I know of nothing VSP is investigating.  


From: Claire Jones <Claire.Jones@wcax.com>
Sent: Saturday, June 21, 2025 10:59:56 AM
To: Help@RoyaltonPD.com <Help@RoyaltonPD.com>
Cc: Partin, Jerry <Jerry.Partin@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; WCAX - News Room <wcax-newsroom@graymedia.com>
Subject: WCAX INQUIRY: Body found

 

Good morning, 


We just received a tip about a man, Jeremy Digby, who was allegedly found dead earlier this week in Royalton after going missing for days. 


Are you all able to substantiate this claim? If so, can you please share more details? 


Thank you, 

Claire Jones 

Multi-Media Journalist, Weekend Anchor

WCAX Channel 3

Burlington, Vt.

