Zambesi Gold Mine unlocks new plant to create jobs in North West

Gold is not called a precious metal for nothing, it’s got soul.” — Koos van Straaten

DORINGKRUIN, KLERKSDORP, SOUTH AFRICA, June 22, 2025

Zambesi Gold Mine (ZGD) has inaugurated a new 30 000 tonnes per month plant at Eleazer Gold Mine to create more job and business opportunities in North West province.

With nearly a century of history, Eleazer Gold Mine was once a thriving operation, but due to previous commercial missteps, it underwent a period of business rescue and remained inactive for approximately 8 years.

As part of their commercial projects, Zambesi collaborated with Eleazer to commission their pilot plant, initiating gold production to self-sustain the project for the upcoming 12 months. This development marks a significant milestone in their commitment to sustainable mining practices and community development in the area of the JB Marks Local Municipality and the City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

City Report understands that this strategic move sets the stage for the commissioning of their newly ordered 30 000 tons per month plant scheduled for commissioning in July 2025. It is anticipated to produce an excess of 60 kg of gold per month.

The Director at Zambesi Gold Mine, Kagiso Sedumedi confirmed that opportunities will be available for the small, medium, and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and they [SMMEs) will be loaded on their database for the consideration based on their supply & knowledge in the mining industry.

“The significance of the plant is very important and instrumental because previously Eleazer couldn’t or was unable to be financially viable because there was no plant on site. The plant on site creates not only job opportunities but ensure the longevity, sustainability and or the life span of the (longevity) of the mine going forward and the fact that we are now implementing top of the range new technology to maximise the recovery and will be the first in South Africa will sure case for the entire Africa,” said Sedumedi.

Meanwhile after extensive negotiations and thorough due diligence, Zambesi announced the successful finalization of a 10-year exclusive mining right with Eleazer (Program for Community Development (PCD).

“Following an exhaustive 18-month due diligence process, Zambesi Gold is proud to have entered into a mining contract with the business rescue practitioner. This agreement positions us to revive this historic mine, not only as a lucrative opportunity but also as a means to benefit previous creditors and more significantly the local community.”

Zambesi Gold (ZGD) under the leadership of the chief executive officer (CEO) Koos van Straaten has managed to acquire all the shares in Middelvlei Minerals.

“This strategic move has elevated us to the position of majority shareholder of the Middelvlei gold mine. Through this acquisition, we have secured ownership of and access to 2,000,000 ounces of gold (estimated value of $4,165,469,094.30 USD), a significant milestone supported by the Competent Persons Report (CPR) attached. This development not only fortifies Zambesi Gold’s standing in the industry but also enhances the potential value and resilience of our enterprise.

“We look forward to leveraging this accomplishment for the benefit of our valued stakeholders and the continued success of Zambesi Gold.”

COMMERCIAL PROJECTS:

Middelvlei Gold Mine

Middelvlei Solar

Eleazer Gold Mine

Rhythm Of the Nation Gold Mine (ROTN)

Life Long Resources

Amalia - Floxifor

China Gold Research Institute

Jiangsu Hailu Technology Inc. Corporation (Hailu)

ZGD Commodity Trading Division

CNNC Puyuan

Minmetals MCC

