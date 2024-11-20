The future of Gold-Backed cryptocurrencies

Gold is not called a precious metal for nothing, it’s got soul.” — Koos van Straaten

DORINGKRUIN, KLERKSDORP, SOUTH AFRICA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zambesi Gold has launched a groundbreaking Artisanal Miner Enrollment Program aimed at legalizing illegal mining activities and saving lives in the process. This bold initiative ensures that eligible illegal miners undergo comprehensive induction and safety training for compliance. Once trained, they can legally sell their materials, enabling them to earn a livelihood while positively contributing to South Africa's economy—offering an alternative to the violence and loss of life associated with current illegal mining practices. #AllLivesMatter

In collaboration with the Section 104 Greater Khuma Community Council, Zambesi Gold has been working since 2021 to facilitate the Section 104 process. Significant resources have been invested in expediting this initiative, allowing the community and its stakeholders to partner with Zambesi Gold in processing the Buffels Shaft and surrounding waste dumps. This partnership will not only create vital job opportunities but also rehabilitate the Khuma area, adhering to the strict environmental and regulatory guidelines set by the DMRE.

Zambesigold (ZGD) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency designed to offer stability and intrinsic value in the volatile crypto market. By leveraging the enduring value of gold, Zambesigold provides a reliable investment option for those looking to diversify their portfolios with a secure digital asset. Zambesigold is currently been traded on Bitmart exchange. For more information, visit www.zambesigold.com, Email: marketing@zambesigold.co.za

Watch: ZAMBESI GOLD TAKES ACTION TO PREVENT HUMAN TRAGEDIES

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.