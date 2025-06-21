Industry expert to appear as panelist at wireless, AI, telecom conference and event

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Wireless, AI, Telecom Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan available for panel discussions

Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan is available to appear at your upcoming meeting, event or convention to discuss how AI is changing our world and how to prepare and win during this next, major change wave.” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over four decades, well-known and highly respected Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan has been discussing the changing wireless , telecom and AI industry and the rapidly changing world around us. Preparing for what is coming next is important to not only survive, but to thrive.• He has done so as a Keynote Speaker at industry conferences and company meetings.• He has also done this through his regular columns, of which he has written thousands.• He has done this through many media interviews sharing his thoughts.• He has also done this on social media like Twitter (x) and LinkedIn, and now with “Jeff Kagan Interviews”, a podcast series where he interviews industry leaders.Technologies like AI, wireless and telecom are now rapidly changing the world around us more dramatically and more quickly than ever before.That makes it difficult for companies to meet the challenge and keep up with the rapid pace of change.Every company in every industry is under intense and immediate pressure to keep up with and lead during this AI transformation.The right moves now can increase a company's chance of leadership. Making the wrong choices now could put them at the bottom of the list of competitors.This is an important and critical moment of choice, which every CEO and CMO needs to get right.Wireless has been around for half a century. Telecommunications since the 1800s.While Artificial Intelligence is not new and has been with us for decades, all of a sudden, over the past couple of years, it is suddenly on the front burner for every company and every industry.The rules are continually being rewritten by AI at a rapid pace. Billions of dollars are being invested faster than many executives can keep up with.AI is rapidly changing the rules for every industry and every company. That means it is important for everyone to get up-to-speed.Going forward, the pace of change will only accelerate.AI will continue to change the way we do business, who the leaders will be, and what we can expect going forward.The skill sets to thrive in this new AI economy must be learned and adopted by every CEO and every company today.They also must be learned by every worker who must remain current, as job loss and change wave will only accelerate.Plus, customers will turn to companies for help and assistance. That is another opportunity to lock in the relationship with the customer.• How will you keep the company, the executives, and, in fact, the entire industry competitive?• How will AI and wireless and telecommunications redefine the world around us?• How will they work separately and together to create new thinking from new ideas?• What problems will they solve, and what new issues will they create?• Will your company be a leader or a fast follower in the AI world?Every company must stay on the right growth track, or the next growth opportunities will pass them by and leave them behind.That is why Jeff Kagan visits with and advises senior-level executives, employees and customers.Kagan helps companies understand the right moves to make in order to stay current in the new and always-changing world of AI.Kagan helps pull the camera back to get a new, longer-term, historical perspective.Contact Jeff Kagan to explore and discuss having him be part of your event, meeting, conference or panel discussion.Reporters who want expert, industry opinion and comment for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.Reach Jeff Kagan by email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comVisit his website for more details at www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn site: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) site: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan” to see more of his work.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for four decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, Event Horizon, Singularity, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.