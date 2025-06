Layout Planning Strategy for Q-Commerce Order Fulfilment Centres

YRC鈥檚 layout experts outline key layout strategies for q-commerce fulfilment centres in the Middle East.

In this communiqué, the team of layout planning experts of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlights some of the key factors in formulating an effective 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 for q-commerce order fulfilment centres (FCs) with an emphasis on the Middle East market.𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲In big cities in the Middle East, it is becoming increasingly challenging to find real estate properties in promising locations at attractive prices, especially within the urban municipality limits. Making use of the vertical space counts as a crucial move for flexing spatial resources. Vertical stocking makes room for storing a higher number of SKUs in one area. Vertical stocking tactics include multi-level shelving and narrow aisle racking with the use of tools like automated storage and retrieval systems.𝗔𝗕𝗖 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴Strategic placement of inventory plays a decisive role in the performance of order fulfilment promises made by 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 . The placement of inventory also affects how quickly goods are picked for processing orders within FCs. ABC analysis can be used for strategic slotting as highlighted ahead.A Category comprises fast-moving and high-demand items. These items (their racks/shelves) are placed closest to the workspace where the next operational step is conducted which is usually packing. On the racks/shelves, these items are placed at the most easily accessible heights or positions.With decreasing ease of accessibility, the items of B and C categories are placed and positioned in FCs. This is comparable to where people keep those things in their homes that they use the least.𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Having well-planned and dedicated zones for different operational activities is a key element of effective fulfilment centre 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 . It makes FCs more organised from operational and management perspectives. It helps prevent operational chaos and mishaps while allowing smooth navigation from start to end and reducing the chances of errors and omissions which is critical for achieving operational efficiency in fulfilment centres. A simple zone allocation may look like this:· Receiving Zone· Stocking Zone· Packing Zone· Dispatch Zone· Return Receiving Zone𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀Automation and technology play a pivotal role in increasing the operational efficiency in order fulfilment centres. Even if there are no current plans to go for automation or any other advanced technological solutions, 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 should be designed in such a way that there is room to incorporate these solutions in the future. The reason is that it is natural for a business to strive for scale and expansion and when it happens, there should be room to integrate advanced tools and technologies. Some of the common automation and technological solutions used in modern-day order fulfilment centres include:· Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)· Conveyor systems· Warehouse Management System (WMS)· Hand-held tools and equipmentIn essence, layout planning for order fulfilment centres should be done keeping planned and anticipated growth and expansion in the future and not just based on immediate requirements.

