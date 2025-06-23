Key Considerations in Developing CX Strategies for Fashion Retail – Part One

This message from the fashion retail CX consultants at YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlights three key factors in crafting CX strategies for fashion retail.

In this communiqué, the team of fashion retail CX consultants of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlights three key considerations in 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗫 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 for fashion retail. Four other considerations in this list are covered in another publication.

𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘆

In defining buyer personas, the bounds of demographics must be crossed to cover more intricate parameters like drives and demotivators, emotions and sentiments, living and lifestyle patterns, shopping preferences, digital fluency, etc.

In charting the customer journey, no touchpoint should go unaccounted for encompassing both physical and digital channels. The customer journey begins when customers come in contact with a brand or business for the first time over any physical or digital touchpoint. The fashion customer journey charting originates from that juncture.

An insightful understanding of who target customers are and the journey they undertake help improves the latter and its experience. Deficiencies in the understanding of any one of them render providing quality customer experience challenging.

𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹

Customer experience is adversely affected when the customer journey is not consistent and cohesive across physical and digital channels. One of the best ways to achieve channel-wide synchronisation in customer journeys is via maintaining uniformity of data and communications across channels. Suppose that a customer initiates a product return and the concerned retail brand has its last-mile operations outsourced. The customer has no business knowing who the outsourcing party is. Their point of contact should be the brand and the brand alone. If there are deviations in last-mile services, the brand should be able to resolve them at its end and not ask the customer to contact the 3PL party. Unfortunately, nuances like these sometimes also escape the attention of even many big global retail brands offering 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 benefits to their customers.

𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Personalisation provides a sense of prioritisation which improves the odds of delivering a better experience to customers. Personalisation in 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 can be executed in several ways. On the top of the list is tailoring product and service recommendations to the unique profiles of customers covering purchase history and patterns, order frequency and timings, nature of purchases, etc. Another way to deliver a personalised experience to customers is the personalisation of content – mainly over digital channels. For example, if a customer abandoned the shopping journey after adding products to the shopping cart, they could be sent a reminder email. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) have opened up new possibilities for fashion retail brands to offer exciting and innovative tech-driven services and solutions to their customers like personalised styling and virtual try-ons. The adoption of modern technologies in all areas of the fashion business has always played a crucial role in achieving fashion retail transformation.

