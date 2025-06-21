Growth Sector, Cal State LA, Caltrans: Host Visit Day Showcasing the STEM Core Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway

Showcasing the STEM Core Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway

Growth Sector, Cal State LA, and Caltrans Host Groundbreaking Visit Day Showcasing the STEM Core Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway

Our Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway initiative is designed to equip students with the tools and experiences they need to thrive in a competitive academic setting.” — Caz Pereira, Growth Sector

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth Sector , in partnership with California State University, Los Angeles and Caltrans , proudly announces the inaugural STEM Core Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway: Building Bridges to STEM Careers Expo. Taking place Friday, August 1, at California State University, Los Angeles, this event will bring together students, educators, and industry leaders to highlight a first-of-its-kind Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway designed to expand access to high-paying, high-level STEM careers for community college students.This collaborative event represents a major step forward in creating equitable educational and workforce opportunities for underrepresented students. It will unite three Summer Bridge cohorts from the Los Angeles Community College District, students from Los Angeles City College (LACC), East Los Angeles College (ELAC), and Los Angeles Mission College (LAMC), alongside approximately 25 current STEM Core engineering interns at California State University, Los Angeles and representatives from Caltrans.Throughout the day, participants will engage in interactive sessions, hear from industry panels, and network with public agency and higher education partners as they explore the promising future of civil and general engineering through structured pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.This one-day expo is part of Growth Sector’s innovative STEM Core Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway, a national initiative that provides community college students with direct routes to bachelor’s degrees in STEM fields and meaningful employment. Designed specifically to address systemic barriers, this program combines rigorous academic support with paid internships and apprenticeships, enabling students to transition seamlessly from college classrooms into high-tech work environments."Growth Sector is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in STEM education," said Caz Pereira for Growth Sector. "Our Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Pathway initiative is designed to equip students with the tools and experiences they need to thrive in a competitive academic setting as well as in the corporate world—and beyond."The program has already drawn strong support from prominent industry leaders such as NASA, Lockheed Martin, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Caltrans. Through these partnerships, students gain access to hands-on experiences, including paid internships in their second year of college and part-time apprenticeships in their third year, all while pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree.At the same time, students receive personalized academic, social, and career guidance from trained Student Support Specialists who remain with them throughout their academic and professional journeys.To date, Growth Sector is active in five states and has supported more than 3,300 community college students and placed over 1,000 paid internships, empowering students to build successful careers in engineering, computer science, aerospace, and other STEM-related fields.This effort across California is supported by funding from the Department of Labor's Building Pathways to Infrastructure Jobs Grant Program, Eli & Edythe Broad Foundation, Crankstart, Tipping Point Community, Sobrato Philanthropies, and ECMC Foundation.MEDIA INVITATIONMedia representatives are invited to attend the event and speak with students, faculty, and representatives from Cal State LA , Caltrans, and Growth Sector. Interviews and images are available upon request.EVENT DETAILSEvent: “Building Bridges to STEM Careers”Date: Friday, August 1, 2025 (10am - 2:30pm)Location: California State University, Los Angeles,Hosted by: Growth Sector x Cal State LA x CaltransFeaturing: LACC, ELAC, LAMC Summer Bridge Cohorts + Cal State LA STEM Core InternsBuilding & Parking: Upon RSVP

