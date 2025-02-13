Taelor and Armoire Announce Valentine’s Day Partnership

Taelor and Armoire join hands for Valentine's Day

Taelor, leading men’s clothing subscription service and Armoire, premier women’s clothing rental service, announced a partnership.

This is a perfect celebration of love—loving your partner by giving the gift of time, convenience and style, and also loving our planet by reducing fashion waste.” — Taelor CEO Anya Cheng

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taelor, the leading men’s clothing subscription service , and Armoire, the premier women’s clothing rental service , have announced an exciting partnership. Just in time for last-minute Valentine’s Day preparations that deliver effortless style.Celebrating with a Taelor Gift Card or an Armoire Gift Card with this inaugural offer of 10% off to pamper a loved one with a high-quality clothing rental subscription that includes personal styling and thoughtfully curated outfits by professional stylists and AI.Other reasons why this is so appealing, a YouGov survey found that 14% of Americans consider laundry their least favorite chore. A Studyfinds.org poll reported that 68% of people dread doing laundry. A Psychology Today survey revealed that men become bored after just 26 minutes of shopping, and 45% actively avoided it.The Taelor and Armoire is a partnership that satisfies all of these concerns, adding new style while saving time with each shipment. With outfits handpicked by expert stylists and tailored to personal preferences, fit and lifestyle needs, loved ones exude confidence at every occasion – from work meetings to social events as well as that special date night. Taelor and Armoire collaboration brings the freedom to wear, enjoy, and return clothing without commitment. Free shipping, returns, and laundry make the entire experience seamless. And it avoids wardrobe clutter, eliminating the need for over-purchasing by refreshing outfits regularly without the need to buy new clothes.“This is a perfect celebration of love—loving your partner by giving the gift of time, convenience and style, and also loving our planet by reducing fashion waste. Your partners will look great and feel great knowing they are contributing to sustainability by making eco-conscious fashion choices,” says Taelor CEO Anya Cheng.“The power of personalized curated rentals breaks down traditional barriers to dressing well while fostering a new wave of flexible style, " says Ambika Singh, CEO of Armoire. Our partnership with Taelor helps us extend this lifestyle choice of our customers to their partners as well.” Use code LOVE2025 for 10% off Taelor and Armoire gift cards at https://taelor.style and https://armoire.style About TaelorTaelor is an AI-powered menswear rental subscription service offering curated, high-quality clothing handpicked by personal stylists. Subscribers enjoy a refreshed wardrobe, with no commitment to buy, assuring style while promoting sustainability through reduction in fashion waste.About ArmoireArmoire is a women’s clothing rental service that makes it effortless for working women to turn heads with stylish, everyday looks. Members rent from a curated selection of designer pieces tailored to their style, with expert support and hassle-free returns for maximum wardrobe flexibility.For Media Inquiries:Kimberly Goodnight at kim@mediaplaygroundpr.com

