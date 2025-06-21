CBP arrests Burmese citizen wanted in Texas on felony domestic violence charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a citizen of Burma who is a Lawful Permanent Resident of the United States, on an arrest warrant out of Harris County, Texas.

On June 18, CBP officers encountered Ayatullah Mohamad Kasim, a 29-year-old-male Burmese citizen, entering the United States as the sole occupant in a personal vehicle. Kasim indicated to officers during his primary inspection that he had no intentions of traveling to Canada and made a wrong turn onto Peace Bridge. During Kasim’s examination, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

Subsequently, the man was taken to the secondary inspection area by CBP officers, to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Kasim’s identification and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Texas for Probation Violation on the original third degree felony charge of continuous violence against the family.

“I’m proud of our enforcement minded CBP officers who continue to effectively leverage national law enforcement resources to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives,” said Director, Field Operations Buffalo Rose Brophy. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we work hard to ensuring violent fugitives like this are brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, the man was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, as a Fugitive from Justice. Kasim is currently being held at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, while he awaits extradition to Texas.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

