Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.20.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Soon-Sik Lee, of Bellevue, Washington, has been appointed Chief of Planning and Engineering at the California High Speed Rail Authority. Lee has been a Vice President – Senior Program Manager at AECOM since 2021. He was Director of Engineering at Etihad Rail from 2020 to 2021. Lee was a Principal Investment Operations Specialist at Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank from 2016 to 2020. He was the Engineering and Construction Director at Etihad Rail from 2011 to 2016. Lee was an Assistant Vice President – Project Manager at Union Railway 2009 to 2011. He was a Project Manager at Parsons from 2006 to 2008. Lee was a Senior Bridge Engineer URS 2002 to 2006. He held multiple positions at University of Michigan from 1999 to 2002, including Post Doctoral Research Fellow and Research Assistant. Lee was a Structural Engineer at Won-Jong Engineering from 1996 to 1997. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Civil Engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Chicago, a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Kyung Hee University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $280,008. Lee is registered without party preference.

Lilian Coral, of San Marino, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Coral has been Vice President of Technology and Democracy Programs and Head of the Open Technology Institute at New America and an Adjunct Instructor at the University of Southern California since 2022. She was Director of National Strategy and Technology Innovation at the Knight Foundation from 2017 to 2022. Coral was Chief Data Officer at the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti from 2015 to 2017. She was a Nonprofit Consultant and Principal at Adaptive Muse from 2008 to 2015. Coral was Founding Director of 2-1-1 California from 2010 to 2014. She was Policy Manager at the Los Angeles County Children’s Planning Council from 2007 to 2008. Coral was a Research and Policy Associate at Service Employees International Union, Local 721 from 2004 to 2007. She is a Board Member at Next City. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree from University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Coral is a Democrat.

Carson Fajardo, of Rancho Cucamonga, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Fajardo held several roles at California State University, San Bernardino from 2022 to 2025, including President and Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Associated Students, Inc., and Programming Coordinator at the Residence Halls Association. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fajardo is a Republican.