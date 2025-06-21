Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in the City of St. Louis

Disaster Recovery Centers with FEMA Individual Assistance staff are opening in the City of St. Louis to help people affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.

The first Disaster Recovery Center opens this Saturday, June 21.

At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.

More locations in the City of St. Louis will be announced next week.

Opening Saturday, June 21

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108		 Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. 

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you. 

You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.

