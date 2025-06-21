Submit Release
Inland Northwest Partners: Rural Challenges & SolutionsJul16

StartJuly 16, 2025 MTAll day eventEndJuly 16, 2025 MTAll day event

Join Inland Northwest Partners on July 16 at the Malden Community Center for an event focused on Rural Challenges and Solutions featuring speaker Deb Brown from Building Possibility. 

Learn more and register: https://inwp.org/events/

