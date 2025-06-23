Falcon Wealth Planning Advisors Named to AdvisorHub's 2025 '1000 Advisors to Watch'

3400 Inland Empire Boulevard Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764 Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

Three Falcon Wealth Planning Advisors Named Finalists on AdvisorHub’s 2025 “1,000 Advisors to Watch” List

Ken, Kevin, and Ryan embody our fiduciary mindset: put the client first, always” — Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Wealth Planning announced this month that Kevin Mayo, CFP, Ken Vendley, CFP, and Ryan Perry, CFPhave been named finalists on AdvisorHub’s annual “1,000 Advisors to Watch” ranking.Managing Director, Kevin Mayo, CFPsecured the #72 spot in the same Over $1 B category.Regional Director, Ken Vendley, CFPlanded at #66 in the Over $1 B assets-under-management (AUM) category.Ryan Perry, CFPachieved #60 in the RIA category, which highlights top advisors at independent registered investment advisors.The ranking recognizes advisors whose practices excel in AUM growth, service quality, and professionalism—particularly during periods of market volatility.“Kevin, Ken, and Ryan embody our fiduciary mindset: put the client first, always,” said Gabriel Shahin, CFP, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning. “Their discipline and leadership help our clients navigate complex markets with confidence. I couldn’t be prouder of their achievement and the trust they’ve earned nationwide.”Ken Vendley noted, “This honor underscores the strength of our planning process and the collaboration we share across Falcon’s team. Our clients’ success is our only benchmark.”Kevin Mayo added, “Volatile markets test every investor’s resolve. We focus on education and evidence-based strategies so clients can stay on course.”Ryan Perry said, “Recognition from AdvisorHub is gratifying, but the real reward is helping families make informed decisions that improve their financial lives.”About Falcon Wealth PlanningFalcon Wealth Planning specializes in comprehensive financial planning, tax optimization, retirement strategies, and investment management tailored to high-net-worth individuals and families. Shahin’s leadership has propelled the firm’s growth, earning industry recognition and reinforcing Falcon Wealth Planning’s reputation as a premier advisory firm.

