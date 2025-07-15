Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,170 in the last 365 days.

Falcon Wealth Planning Appoints Industry Veteran Mike Ethridge as Operations Executive

Mike Ethridge Operations Executive

Mike Ethridge, Operations Executive

3400 Inland Empire Boulevard Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764

3400 Inland Empire Boulevard Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764

Ethridge brings deep technology and back-office expertise to support firm’s next phase of expansion

Mike’s track record of blending operational rigor with a people-first culture is exactly what we were looking for”
— Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning
ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning today announced that Mike Ethridge has joined the firm as Operations Executive, where he will oversee technology, back-office, and process optimization initiatives that support Falcon Wealth’s nationwide growth.

Ethridge brings more than two decades of operational leadership in the wealth-management and fintech sectors. Most recently, he served for 11 years as Chief Operating Officer at a multi-billion-dollar wealth-management firm, directing business operations and helping cultivate a collaborative culture that earned “Best Places to Work” honors for five consecutive years. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at several Los Angeles–area startups, building scalable systems that enabled rapid expansion.

“Mike’s track record of blending operational rigor with a people-first culture is exactly what we were looking for,” said Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning. “His expertise will sharpen our processes, enhance the client experience, and empower our advisors to focus on delivering truly comprehensive, tax-smart planning.”

“Falcon Wealth’s commitment to fiduciary service and continuous innovation resonates with my own philosophy,” Ethridge said. “I’m excited to streamline our infrastructure so the team can keep scaling without sacrificing the personalized attention clients expect.”

In his new role, Ethridge will lead platform integrations, workflow automation, and talent-development programs at Falcon Wealth, ensuring the firm remains agile as assets under management and headcount continue to grow.

Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
+1 855-963-2526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Falcon Wealth Planning Appoints Industry Veteran Mike Ethridge as Operations Executive

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more