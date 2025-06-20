During Pollinator Week, New York State Highlights Efforts to Prot...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today highlighted actions the State has taken to promote and protect pollinator health across New York. This announcement comes as the State closes its celebration of Pollinator Week, honored nationally from June 16 – 22, 2025. Pollinator services are estimated to contribute to the production of $469.8 million worth of crops grown in New York and add $29 billion in value to crop production nationally each year. New York's ability to produce crops such as apples, cherries, strawberries, pumpkins, and squash relies heavily on the presence of pollinators.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York has long been leading the charge in protections for the unsung heroes of agriculture: pollinators. Pollinators like honeybees, butterflies, birds, and more are essential to the production of so much of the food we eat and are truly our partners in industry. This week, I’m proud to share how far New York State has come in achieving its goals to protect our honey bees and other pollinators as well as the additional actions we can take to keep New York State moving forward. Together with our fellow agencies and our partners at Cornell, we are committed to conserving and growing our pollinator populations to ensure the future of agriculture and our environment.”

Since 2015, New York State has taken several steps to promote honeybee health and better protect pollinators statewide. In 2022, the Department of Agriculture and Markets launched a beekeeper registration program to better help beekeepers maintain their colonies in a healthy condition, which has since registered 2,660 beekeepers who are managing nearly 89,470 colonies throughout New York State. Additionally, the Department’s honeybee health improvement program asks beekeepers to indicate if they intend to sell bee colonies, queens, or move honey bee colonies into New York State. To ensure that the Department can properly inspect bee colonies, all New York State beekeepers must complete the registration form and renew their registration annually at no charge. Register here.

As part of the State’s efforts to strengthen resources for beekeepers across the state, the Department, in partnership with Cornell University, developed the NYS Beekeeper Tech Team at Cornell University. Now in its tenth year, the NYS Beekeeper Tech Team works directly with beekeepers to improve honey bee health, reduce colony losses, and increase profitability of the beekeeping industry. To date, the Tech Team has collected data from 2,120 unique colonies and worked with 99 beekeepers. The team works with between 25 and 30 beekeepers each year to sample between 250 to 300 colonies each June and September assess the queen status, population strength, brood health, and to collect Varroa, Nosema, and pesticide samples. Participation in the Tech Team continues to result in improved colony health, resulting in a 6% average reduction in colony loss for participating beekeepers. Tech Team findings indicate that Varroa mites are the strongest predictor of colony losses. Tech Team beekeepers observe fewer symptoms of Parasitic Mite Syndrome (PMS), a disease complex caused by Varroa mites resulting in a 24% reduction of PMS on average.

Additionally, the Department, in partnership with the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Department of Transportation (DOT), Office of General Services (OGS), Thruway Authority (NYSTA) and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), has progressed on the coordinated efforts of State to improve landscape management at state facilities and along roadways to provide increased habitats; and more.

New York State’s agencies have contributed greatly to enhancing habitats and implementing best management practices for pollinators since 2016. Agencies have conducted pollinator surveys; reduced or altered mowing practices to avoid disruptions to pollinator life cycles, provide late-season forage and aid in wildflower seed dispersal; planted pollinator friendly trees and flowers in landscaping; installed bee boxes in viable areas; implemented 11 critical projects that enhanced native pollinator habitat; and educated the public on the diversity and importance of native pollinators.

For example:

DEC participated in more than 64 pollinator plantings throughout the State and issued an internal reduced mow policy requiring all agency facilities to take at least one action to reduce mowing or increase pollinator habitats.

DOT has continued to increase acreage with reduced or altered mowing practices to reduce disruptions to pollinator life cycles and established three new pollinator-friendly gardens in the Catskill Park and Adirondack Park regions.

NYSTA maintains approximately 25 acres of designated wildflower areas along its 570-mile system, which stretches from the New York City line to the Pennsylvania border.

OPRHPreduced mowing approximately 26,500 acres which helps provide pollinator habitat and reduces approximately 274 tons of carbon dioxide.

Julie Suarez, Associate Dean for Land Grant Affairs, Director of Translational Research Programs of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, said, "Cornell CALS is proud to be a key part of New York State's innovative, nation-leading Pollinator Protection Plan. The resulting Beekeeper Tech Team exemplifies our shared commitment to strengthening agriculture through fierce collaboration with New York State and our family farmers. By bridging research and practical support, we're helping beekeepers across the state achieve healthier colonies and more sustainable operations, while also improving native bee species health. This successful partnership demonstrates how university expertise can directly benefit our farming communities."

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is proud to support National Pollinator Week and reaffirm our commitment to environmental stewardship across New York State. Pollinators like bees, butterflies and birds are vital to our ecosystems. That’s why we continue to strategically reduce mowing where possible, plant pollinator gardens and restore native habitats along the Thruway corridor. Through these efforts—and by managing invasive species and protecting endangered wildlife—we’re building a more resilient and sustainable environment for future generations.”

Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “The OGS team is proud of our role as one of Governor Hochul’s pollinator-protecting agencies. Through sustainable landscape management practices that create pollinator-friendly environments at state facilities and the use of green commodities, services, and technology on state contracts, we are helping to conserve and grow New York State’s pollinator population.”

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “Pollinators are essential to a healthy and resilient environment -- and we continue to find new ways to safeguard their habitat in our park system. I applaud the Department of Agriculture and Markets and our partners across the State for their work to protect pollinators and for reminding people how important pollinators are to everyday life.”

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The New York State Department of Transportation recognizes the vital role pollinators play in supporting the environment, agriculture, and our overall quality of life. NYSDOT is committed to environmental stewardship and takes proactive steps to protect and enhance pollinator habitats throughout the state, including modifying our seasonal mowing schedules and practices to encourage the continual growth of wildflowers like goldenrod and milkweed, while maintaining safety for the traveling public. Pollinator Week is an opportunity to reflect on how we can all support biodiversity and NYSDOT is proud to be a part of a statewide efforts to protect vital pollinators for future generations.”