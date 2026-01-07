New York State Announces $25 Million Available to Help Farmers Pr...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that $25 million is available for projects that will help New York’s farmers to support agricultural water quality conservation projects. This is the second year of record level funding being offered through the State’s Agricultural Nonpoint Source Pollution Abatement and Control (Ag Nonpoint) Program, which is being provided through the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. Applications for the program can be found at agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.

Commissioner Ball said, “For over three decades, our Ag Nonpoint program has seen tremendous success, helping farmers implement best practices to protect our waterways. We’re excited to see even more funding dedicated to this program for the second year in a row through the Bond Act, helping us to continue investing in projects that will not only ensure the health of our environment but also help ensure farms can remain competitive, profitable, and sustainable.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul continues to make record investments to safeguard water quality and boost New York’s agricultural economy through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, the Environmental Protection Fund, and innovative programs that build lasting partnerships to protect our waterways. DEC applauds State Agriculture’s latest $25 million now available to build upon the Ag Nonpoint Program’s proven success in helping more farmers implement effective environmental protection strategies in their communities.”

The Ag Nonpoint Program provides funding to projects that focus on either environmental planning or the implementation of best management practice systems to protect New York’s watersheds. Projects include but are not limited to conservation measures, such as nutrient management through manure storage, vegetative buffers along streams, and conservation cover crops.

Through this latest round of the program, Round 31, a total of $25 million is being made available to the State’s County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, who will apply on behalf of New York farmers: $14 million is from the Environmental Protection Fund and $11 million is from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. Last year, the program celebrated its 30th anniversary, and so far, through 30 rounds of funding, over $275 million has been awarded to on-farm projects. Round 30 awarded funding to 109 participating farms and 25 county Soil and Water Conservation Districts, with awarded projects including plans for over 12,000 acres of cover crops, 31 agricultural waste storage systems, and 25 forested buffers.

The application for the program and additional information are available on the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ website at agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.

Project proposals are due on April 20, 2026.

New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chairman Matt Brower said, “In the past, farmers in New York have demonstrated a need for the funding from the Ag Nonpoint Program to protect water quality on and off the farm. They have also demonstrated a willingness to install the conservation practices necessary to address water quality issues, when the funds are available. Not only are we fortunate to have the funds available to the farmers, but we are also fortunate to have the Soil and Water Conservation District staff available to assist the farmers with the planning, design, and installation of the practices.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, "New York farmers are the leading stewards of our natural resources, and everything we can do as a state to support them in that work is essential. These grants mark a second year of record investment in the Ag Nonpoint program, and we’re thrilled to provide this support to help New York farmers implement projects that protect our lands and waters while making their operations more resilient."

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said, “New York’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts work hard to protect our natural resources. Fortunately, the Ag Nonpoint Source Program delivers the resources they need to develop effective on-farm solutions for NY’s farmers. This latest round of funding from the Environmental Protection Fund and now the Bond Act is an opportunity to support farmers in implementing water quality conservation projects across the state. Thank you to everyone involved for their shared commitment to environmental stewardship at this important time.”

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, in coordination with the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee, administers the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program through its Division of Land and Water Resources, which works to protect New York's land and water resources through farmland protection, farmland conservation, and proactive environmental stewardship.

The Ag Nonpoint Program functions as part of the Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) framework, a broader effort that helps farmers achieve higher levels of environmental stewardship and more efficient, cost-effective farming systems. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts use the AEM framework to assist interested farmers through planning and implementation to make science-based and cost-effective decisions. As a result, farmers can meet business goals while conserving the State's natural resources.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to the Climate

Under the Governor’s leadership, New York State continues to lead the nation with its robust climate and clean energy agenda. As part of the State’s greater climate initiatives, several agricultural programs administered through the Department of Agriculture and Markets help farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change. The Governor also recently highlighted the State’s $3.8 billion investment in local water infrastructure projects during State Fiscal Year 2025.

During Earth Week this year, Governor Hochul announced that New York has dedicated nearly $125 million since 2020 to on-farm projects that conserve natural resources, combat climate change, and protect soil and water quality. Additionally, the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget provides $81.8 million through the Environmental Protection Fund, up $4 million from the previous year, for agricultural programs and initiatives, such as the Ag Nonpoint Program and the Climate Resilient Farming grant program. This includes funding for Cornell Soil Health, a $750,000 increase for the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and continued funding for the Climate Resilient Farming program along with the establishment of new initiatives such as the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition, which will direct key investments into the Eastern Finger Lakes Coalition of Soil and Water Conservation Districts to support agricultural and resiliency-related projects on farms and in communities.

In addition, the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms.