State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball to Deliver State o...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball will deliver the State of Agriculture Address at the 194th New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum in Rochester, outlining the agricultural industry’s progress in 2025 in several key areas and the State’s agricultural priorities moving into 2026.

The New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum brings together representatives from all sectors of the agricultural industry to discuss topics that are crucial to the future of New York agriculture. This year’s forum will focus on how stakeholders are adapting to policy, innovation, and market shifts in the transforming landscape of food and agriculture in New York, across the United States, and beyond.

WHEN:          January 8, 2026
                      4:00 pm

WHERE:        Wegmans Conference Center
                      200 Wegmans Market Street
                      Rochester, NY 14624

WHO:            State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball
                      New York’s agricultural industry stakeholders, including producers, advocates, decision-makers, and aspiring leaders

