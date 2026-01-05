State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball to Deliver State o...
New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball will deliver the State of Agriculture Address at the 194th New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum in Rochester, outlining the agricultural industry’s progress in 2025 in several key areas and the State’s agricultural priorities moving into 2026.
The New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum brings together representatives from all sectors of the agricultural industry to discuss topics that are crucial to the future of New York agriculture. This year’s forum will focus on how stakeholders are adapting to policy, innovation, and market shifts in the transforming landscape of food and agriculture in New York, across the United States, and beyond.
WHEN: January 8, 2026
4:00 pm
WHERE: Wegmans Conference Center
200 Wegmans Market Street
Rochester, NY 14624
WHO: State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball
New York’s agricultural industry stakeholders, including producers, advocates, decision-makers, and aspiring leaders
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.