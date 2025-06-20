Conservation License Plate Program Updates Classic Plate to Celebrates 25 Years

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is asking Texans to help it revamp a classic license plate in recognition of the 25th anniversary of its Conservation License Plate Program (CLPP) that has helped fund Texas fisheries, state parks, wildlife management, research and other conservation projects.

Voters can help decide between three potential designs to update TPWD’s horned lizard license plate, the first conservation plate offered to Texas residents.

“The Texas Horned Lizard is an iconic Texas critter,” says Richard Heilbrun, TPWD wildlife conservation program director. “Just tough enough and just the right amount of endearing to represent our people, our wildlife, and our wild places. Unfortunately, we don’t have as many Horned Lizards as we used to, but TPWD is trying to fix that through conservation projects, which are partially funded by the sale of this plate.”

Proceeds from the horned lizard plate fund a range of projects that help protect native species and their habitats. Benefitting species include the horned lizard (Texas’ official reptile), bumblebees and other pollinators, Texas tortoises, alligator snapping turtles and a long list of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and plants. Learn more at the “Where the Money Goes” tab at conservationplate.org.

“Since its debut 25 years ago, the conservation plate program has generated more than $12 million in revenue,” says Cory Chandler, TPWD deputy communications director. “Even after all of these years, the horned lizard plate is still the fan favorite and the highest-selling plate, having contributed more than $3.4 million. With the plate redesign, we hope to freshen its look and attract new customers who are wild about nature and want to support wildlife conservation in Texas.”

In addition to the horned lizard, other plate designs in the collection include the monarch butterfly, rattlesnake and hummingbird, which benefit nongame wildlife; white-tailed deer and bighorn sheep plates benefit big game management; camping and bluebonnet plates benefit state parks; largemouth bass and Texas rivers benefit fisheries; and the roadrunner plate benefits nature tourism and habitat conservation.

Voters can help decide the next plate design via a short online survey.

To buy the horned lizard plate or one of the other 10 conservation license plates available, visit www.conservationplate.org or your local county tax assessor-collector’s office. The plates are available for vehicles, trailers and motorcycles and cost just $30 per year, with $22 going directly to TPWD-sponsored conservation projects. Buyers do not have to wait until they receive a renewal notice – they can order at any time and the cost will be pro-rated.