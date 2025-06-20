Apartment Realty Group Sells 5-Unit Complex in Ocean Beach

4845 Long Branch Ave

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the buyer in the sale of a 5-Unit Apartment Community in Ocean Beach three blocks from the sand. The property, located at 4845 Long Branch Ave, is in one of San Diego's highest demand rental markets within close proximity to local shops and restaurants. The asset consists of three (3) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom units, and two (2) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom units with five (5) off-street parking spots. The property is situated on a 7,497sf lot with tenant amenities including onsite laundry and private yards."The buyer plans a full reposition of these unique cottage-style apartment homes. Two of the five units were delivered vacant at closing allowing for immediate renovation," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $1,711,600.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.