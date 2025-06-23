Zackary Royce, CFP® Named Rising Star of the Year Honoree

Zackary Royce CFP® Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Wealth Planning announced earlier this month that Regional Director Zackary Royce, CFP, has been named a Rising Star of the Year Honoree by WealthManagement.com. The national award recognizes next-generation advisors and executives who demonstrate vision, creativity, integrity, leadership, and high performance in advancing their firms and the wealth-management profession.“Zackary exemplifies what it means to serve clients as a fiduciary,” said Gabriel Shahin, CFP, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning. “His leadership has helped expand our presence across Southern California while keeping our team laser-focused on holistic, tax-efficient planning. We’re proud to see his impact recognized on a national stage.”Royce joined Falcon Wealth Planning in 2018 and was promoted to Regional Director in 2023. Over the past year, he has spearheaded initiatives that enhanced client onboarding, integrated advanced tax strategy reviews into every plan, and mentored a growing team of associate planners. Collectively, these efforts contributed to the firm's overall client growth in 2024.“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Royce said. “Our mission is simple: make financial planning clear and actionable so clients can pursue the life they want. This award reflects the hard work of our entire Falcon Wealth team and the trust our clients place in us every day.”The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (“the Wealthies”) evaluate nominees on qualitative and quantitative measures, including innovation, advisor and client outcomes, and overall contribution to the financial industry.About Falcon Wealth PlanningFalcon Wealth Planning specializes in comprehensive financial planning, tax optimization, retirement strategies, and investment management tailored to high-net-worth individuals and families. Shahin’s leadership has propelled the firm’s growth, earning industry recognition and reinforcing Falcon Wealth Planning’s reputation as a premier advisory firm.

