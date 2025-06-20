June 20, 2025 Traffic Advisory
Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
BACK BAY
Hare Krishna Procession – Saturday, June 28, 2025
The Hare Krishna Procession will be taking place on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The procession will start in the area of St Cecilia Street and Boylston Street, proceeding down Boylston Street to Charles Street and will enter the Boston Common. Step off for the parade is at 12 Noon.
At the formation point, a certain section of Cambria Street and Boylston Street and an area on Charles Street will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford an area for setting up a cart that is important to the procession, and other support vehicles may also be in that area.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:
- Cambria Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to St Cecilia Street
- Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to the Center Gate between the Public Garden and Boston Common
FENWAY/KENMORE
Boston 10K Road Race – Sunday, June 22, 2025
The Boston Athletic Association will be running the annual Boston 10K road race (formally known as the BAA 10K) on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 8 a.m.. The route starts on Charles Street heading northerly, to Leverett Circle, left over the inbound side of the Longfellow Bridge, left onto Memorial Drive, reentering Boston over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, right onto Beacon Street, right onto Bay State Road, left onto Silber Way, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (westbound), right onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue right onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street, left on Charles Street. These streets will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday and Sunday on the following streets:
- Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street, and North side (opposite the Boston Common), from Charles Street to Spruce Street
- Boylston Street - Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street
- Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Charles Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Mount Vernon Street
- Boylston Street - Both sides, from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street
- Bay State Road - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Silber Way
- Silber Way - Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue
Concerts at Fenway Park, Hozier – Monday and Tuesday, June 23 and 24, 2025.
On Monday and Tuesday, June 23 and 24, 2025, Fenway Park will be hosting 2 concerts performed by Grammy nominated musician, Hozier. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the concerts several temporary parking restrictions will need to be implemented.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:
- Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street
- Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street
- Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue
- Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
- Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street
- Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street
- Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street
July 4th Celebration 2025 – Esplanade – Hatch Shell - Thursday - Saturday, July 3 - 5, 2025
In preparation for the July 4th Celebration event that will be occurring on the Charles River Esplanade, a number of nearby streets will have their parking restricted to allow for evacuation routes from the event and ensure the safety of attendees.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday on the following streets:
- Beacon Street - North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street
- Stuart Street - North side (10 Park Plaza side), from Tremont Street to Charles Street South
- Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street
- Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street
- Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street
- Exeter Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street
- Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)
- Back Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way
- Chestnut Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street
- Mount Vernon Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street
- Pinckney Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street
- Revere Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street
- Arlington Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue
- Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street
- Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street
- Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street
- Exeter Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street
- Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street
- Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street
- Hereford Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street
- Massachusetts Avenue - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street
- Beacon Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East
- Boylston Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street
