Collective 54 Launches the First Daily Newsletter 'By' and 'For' Founders of Boutique Professional Services Firms

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the membership community built exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms, announced the launch of Collective 54 Insights, the first and only daily newsletter written by founders, for founders.Published Monday through Friday, Collective 54 Insights delivers peer-sourced advice from owners of consulting, marketing, IT services, legal, accounting, design, and other firms in the $2.5 trillion NAICS 54 sector. Each issue cuts through the noise, offering short, specific, experience-backed insights designed to help firm owners grow, scale, and sell.“This is a direct response to the guru problem,” said Greg Alexander, founder of Collective 54. “Most advice out there is from people who’ve never built anything, just professional talkers recycling frameworks they’ve never used. Collective 54 Insights is the antidote. It’s founders talking to founders.”No Gurus. No Fluff. No Theory.The rise of personal branding has polluted inboxes with motivational fluff and recycled blog posts. Collective 54 Insights rejects that entirely. Every issue is written by a real founder who’s in the arena, facing clients, managing teams, negotiating exits, and solving real problems.There are no leadership clichés. No five-step templates. No borrowed ideas. Just honest, in-the-trenches perspective delivered daily.“Collective 54 Insights is like getting a daily dose of peer mentoring. Tight, punchy, and 100% relevant to what I’m dealing with this week. No fluff, just hard-earned truth.” said Frank Quigley, Chief Executive Officer, R&K Solutions, Inc. www.rksolutions.com Focused on What Matters to Firm BuildersFrom overcoming founder bottlenecks to raising prices, from hiring a successor to preparing for a strategic sale, Collective 54 Insights delivers tactical, proven advice that helps founders move forward, without having to wade through generic content written for everyone else.Collective 54 Insights is free and available to founders of boutique professional services firms. Subscribe at https://www.collective54.com/blog and start receiving the only daily briefing made for you by people like you.Collective 54 is the only membership community for founders of boutique professional services firms. Members span consulting, marketing, design, IT services, accounting, and other NAICS 54 segments. The community helps firm owners grow faster, scale smarter, and exit richer by learning directly from peers who’ve done it. Learn more at https://www.collective54.com

