ARMS Joins Forces with Cardinal Tracking to Expand Smart Parking & Public Safety Solutions

ARMS is an Automated Records Management System that provides public safety and law enforcement agencies with a user friendly end-to-end suite of CAD & RMS solutions for all their reporting and compliance needs. Cardinal Tracking, Inc. is a software development company specializing in developing solutions for the Public Safety and Parking industries.

We’re excited to announce ARMS has officially joined forces with Cardinal Tracking, a trusted industry leader in parking management & public safety software.

Cardinal Tracking's solutions complement our platform perfectly. Together we can offer agencies a smarter, more connected path forward—whether they’re managing citations, dispatch, or digital evidence” — Michael Bryant

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This strategic acquisition represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver seamless, scalable solutions to public safety agencies and parking operations across the country. By combining ARMS’ expertise in cloud-based CAD/RMS with Cardinal Tracking’s innovative parking enforcement, permit management, and business intelligence tools, we’re creating a more unified and intelligent future for public safety and municipal technology.

“We’ve always admired Cardinal Tracking’s commitment to customer success and innovation in the parking and public safety space,” said Michael Bryant, CEO and Owner of ARMS. “Their solutions complement our platform perfectly, and together, we can offer agencies a smarter, more connected path forward—whether they’re managing citations, dispatch, or digital evidence.”

The acquisition was made possible through our continued partnership with Vertica Capital Partners, whose strategic support and shared vision have enabled us to accelerate our growth and deepen our impact in the public safety technology space.

Founded in 1982 and trusted by over 400 organizations throughout North America , Cardinal Tracking brings a robust portfolio of parking and enforcement solutions, including its flagship TickeTrak platform. Cardinal has built a reputation for delivering flexible, easy-to-use tools, powerful real-time reporting, and dependable customer service to municipalities, universities, and hospitals alike.

“Joining forces with ARMS allows us to accelerate innovation while continuing to serve our customers with the same integrity and responsiveness they’ve come to expect,” said Steve Leuschner, President & CEO of Cardinal Tracking. “We’re excited about the expanded capabilities this partnership will bring, and we look forward to delivering even more value to our clients as part of the ARMS family.”

This acquisition will allow ARMS to offer a more complete solution across the entire ecosystem of public safety and parking operations—from Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) to citation management, property control, mobile access, and beyond. Over time, select Cardinal solutions will be offered under the ARMS brand and integrated into our cloud-native platform to further enhance functionality, mobility, and data-sharing across agencies.

For current Cardinal Tracking customers, there will be no disruption in service. The same teams and support channels will remain in place, with added access to ARMS’ broader solution suite, technical resources, and customer support infrastructure.

What This Means for Our Customers:

• Expanded Parking Management Capabilities

• Deeper Analytics & Reporting Options

• Continued Best-in-Class Support from Both Teams

• A Unified Vision for Smarter Public Safety Software

We look forward to working together as one team—building smarter streets, safer communities, and more connected systems for all.

About ARMS

ARMS is a leading provider of cloud-based Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management Systems (RMS) for public safety agencies, including municipalities, higher education institutions, school districts, airports, and hospitals. Its comprehensive platform automates compliance reporting, streamlines operations, and integrates with essential tools like body cameras and license plate readers. ARMS empowers agencies to deliver better public safety outcomes while reducing operational complexity.

For more information about Cardinal Tracking’s solutions or ARMS' platform, visit our website.

