ARMS Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Vertica Capital Partners

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARMS, a leading provider of integrated CAD/RMS software solutions for public safety agencies, today announced a significant strategic growth investment from Vertica Capital Partners, a New York-based software-focused investment firm.

The strategic investment signifies a pivotal moment for ARMS, enabling the company to enhance its mission of delivering industry-leading SaaS solutions that provide unparalleled ROI for public safety agencies. This investment will also allow ARMS to enhance its capabilities in several key areas. These include scaling customer support and training resources, advancing its secure Microsoft Azure Government Cloud-powered platform, and introducing new tools that streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve compliance.

“This is an exciting new chapter for ARMS,” said Michael Bryant, CEO of ARMS. “With Vertica Capital Partners’ support, we are ready to deliver even greater value to our customers by building upon our innovative SaaS solutions that provide unmatched ROI. This milestone reinforces our commitment to empowering public safety agencies with modern tools that save time and money, enabling them to focus on keeping communities safe.”

ARMS will continue to operate as an independent company under its current leadership team, remaining focused on delivering unparalleled value to its customers, including municipalities, higher education institutions, and K-12 schools. The investment will further solidify ARMS’ position as a trusted partner in public safety and compliance automation.

“We are proud to partner with ARMS and support its growth,” said Philip Vorobeychik, Managing Partner of Vertica Capital Partners. “Public safety agencies face increasingly complex challenges, and ARMS’ innovative solutions, are uniquely positioned to meet their needs. ARMS’ ability to streamline workflows, automate compliance, and reduce costs makes it an essential partner for public safety agencies.”

2024 has been a milestone year for ARMS, with key achievements including:

• Compliance Reporting & Automation: Expanded capabilities for automated compliance workflows, including advanced NIBRS and Clery reporting tools, saving agencies significant time and reducing the risk of fines.

• Mobile CAD & RMS Enhancements: Rolled out advanced features that allow field officers to manage incidents, update reports, and access critical data in real-time from any internet-enabled device.

• Cloud Transition Services: Successfully migrated On-Premises customers to ARMS’ industry-leading, secure Microsoft Government Azure-powered cloud platform, reducing operational risks, providing cost savings and ensuring disaster recovery capabilities.

• Property and Evidence Management: Introduced enhanced tools for chain-of-custody tracking and barcode scanning, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency in managing evidence and property.

After a record-breaking year in which ARMS expanded its customer base and introduced several key product innovations, this strategic investment represents a pivotal step in the company’s journey to modernize public safety operations across the United States coming into 2025.

About ARMS

ARMS is a leading provider of cloud-based Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management Systems (RMS) for public safety agencies, including municipalities, higher education institutions, school districts, airports, and hospitals. Its comprehensive platform automates compliance reporting, streamlines operations, and integrates with essential tools like body cameras and license plate readers. ARMS empowers agencies to deliver better public safety outcomes while reducing operational complexity. For more information, visit arms.com.

About Vertica Capital Partners

Vertica Capital is a New York-based investment firm focused on the software sector. The firm works closely with founders and leadership teams to build market-leading software companies. The fund's Limited Partners include a broad base of software entrepreneurs, university endowments, charitable foundations, family offices, pension funds, funds of funds, and other financial institutions. For more information, visit verticacp.com.

