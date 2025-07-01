Veteran Artist Matthew Hartley Releases Anthem of Hope for Storm Victims with 'Heaven’s Calling'

Matthew Hartley, American singer/ songwriter, musician, producer Matthew Hartley, American singer/ songwriter, musician, producer Matthew Hartley, American singer/ songwriter, musician, producer Matthew Hartley, American singer/ songwriter, musician, producer Matthew Hartley, American singer/ songwriter, musician, producer

Veteran Artist and Master Storyteller Matthew Hartley Releases Anthem of Hope for Storm Victims with "Heaven’s Calling"

Suffering comes in many forms, but what matters is recognizing that Heaven’s Calling through it all. Those who hear that call are truly blessed.” — Matthew Hartley, American singer/ songwriter, musician, and producer

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran singer/ songwriter, musician, and producer Matthew Hartley unveils his deeply moving music video for "Heaven’s Calling," a soul-stirring single that weaves together rock, country, and Christian influences into a powerful narrative of faith and resilience. The new visual captures Hartley’s personal journey through pain and adversity while paying tribute to others who have found solace in faith amid devastation.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Matthew Hartley crafts authentic and relatable music by blending traditional instruments with modern production techniques. "Heaven’s Calling," written by Hartley, is a testament to his commitment of exploring life’s complexities through song. Heartfelt lyrics, such as “The times are calling. Heaven open up your gate. Let your mind be free to follow. " serve as a universal call to hope and redemption, that is resonating deeply with listeners worldwide.

Filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, the music video for "Heaven’s Calling" intertwines Hartley’s personal trials with the stories of those impacted by catastrophic weather events. “This video reflects my own pain that led me to Jesus, but it also honors the struggles of those affected by an onslaught of tragic natural disasters happening all around us,” Hartley explains. “Suffering comes in many forms, but what matters is recognizing that Heaven’s Calling through it all. Those who hear that call are truly blessed.” The video’s evocative visuals utilize footage from multiple recent events across the United States. The visual not only captivates audiences, but serves to amplify the song’s message, forging a profound connection with its viewers.

Hartley is supporting Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit aiding disaster victims, through the single. Fans are encouraged to share and like the video to help raise awareness and support for those affected by ongoing catastrophic weather events.

Looking ahead, Hartley is collaborating with renowned music executive and producer David Kershenbaum on a follow-up EP, which is slated for release in Winter 2025. The EP will build on the emotional depth and musical richness of "Heaven’s Calling," further showcasing Hartley’s distinctive storytelling and genre-blending artistry.

Stay updated with Matthew Hartley’s music and mission on Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matthewhartleymusic, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/matthewhartleymusic/, Meta: https://www.facebook.com/matthewhartleymusic/, and X: https://x.com/mhartleymusic.

Matthew Hartley - Heaven's Calling (Official Music Video) [4K]

