OSCE Mission and Ministry of Sports and Youth back stronger youth engagement

From 16 to 20 June, the OSCE Mission to Montenegro in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth organized a training session in Bar, aimed at strengthening local capacities to support youth participation. The participants (22 women and 11 men) gathered from 22 municipalities, including representatives from local governments, youth clubs, and the Ministry of Sports and Youth. The training was designed based on feedback from participants during the introductory session held in Podgorica on 29 April.

The training equipped participants with practical tools and knowledge to improve youth work, aligning it with the standards of the Council of Europe, the European Union, and the specific context of Montenegro. Through interactive sessions, participants formulated action plans to implement the principle of meaningful youth participation in drafting and implementing local and national youth policies. They also gained a deeper understanding of the quality standards and competence frameworks essential for effective youth work. This comprehensive approach is expected to enhance the quality and inclusiveness of youth policies at both local and national levels.

Training facilitators, Ajša Hadžibegović and Aleksandra Gligorović, emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration among local actors and establishing a network of practitioners to share experiences and build a supportive community for youth development. They highlighted that co-operation among stakeholders is critical to addressing local youth needs effectively and ensuring youth work plays a central role in decision-making processes.

Irena Marunović, the Mission’s Youth Focal Point, emphasized the importance of giving participants the opportunity to analyze and provide feedback on key youth policies and frameworks. This feedback will directly inform ongoing efforts to amend the Law on Youth. The Ministry of Sports and Youth's participation in the event ensures that these insights are integrated into the work of the expert and working group tasked with supporting the legal revision.

Participants expressed strong satisfaction with the training programme and underscored the importance of continuing to build on the knowledge and skills gained in the coming period.