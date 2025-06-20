OSCE enhances Moldovan police units’ K9 capabilities

The OSCE supported Moldova's General Police Inspectorate (GPI) in adopting a revised regulation to improve the governance of its K9 Directorate and upgrading its K9 capacities through the donation of two specialized vehicles and training equipment.

The recently updated regulation on K9 activities introduces unified standards for the operational deployment of detector dogs as well as their reproduction, acquisition, and training across specialized and territorial units. The revision brings national practices in line with international standards and good practices.

These activities were part of the implementation of a master plan (2025–2028) developed with OSCE support and adopted by the GPI in March 2025. It provides a structured roadmap for expanding and professionalizing Moldova’s K9 capabilities, which play a vital role in law enforcement operations and public safety.

“The two donated specialized vehicles, along with the flashlights, safety glasses, training gear, protective equipment, narcotics detection kit, scent carousel, full protective suits, trial sleeves, and training balls, will greatly enhance the Moldovan Police's capacity to detect and combat crime,” said Viorel Cernăuțeanu, the Head of the General Police Inspectorate.

These initiatives are part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”, implemented jointly by the OSCE Secretariat’s Transnational Threats Department and the Conflict Prevention Centre. The project is made possible through financial contributions from France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.