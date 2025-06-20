Steering Committee Meeting of Regional Trial Monitoring Project Shows Unified Commitment to Justice Reform in Kosovo

Prishtinë/Priština, 20 June 2025 - The OSCE Mission in Kosovo hosted the Steering Committee meeting for the Regional Trial Monitoring Project on Combatting Organised Crime and Corruption in the Western Balkans in Prishtinë/Priština on 19 June 2025.

The event gathered high-level representatives of the judiciary, including caretaker Minister of Justice Albulena Haxhiu, Supreme Court President Fejzullah Rexhepi, Acting Chief Prosecutor Besim Kelmendi, Kosovo Judicial Council Chair Albert Zogaj, Kosovo Prosecutorial Council Chair Ardian Hajdaraj, and officials from the EU Office in Kosovo. This first meeting marks a critical step towards fostering collaboration and transparency in justice reform efforts across the Balkan region.

During the meeting, representatives of judicial institutions discussed new initiatives, shared preliminary results since June 2024, and outlined plans for future action. Committee members reviewed essential project findings, identified priority reform areas, and provided initial feedback on proposed indicators designed to track progress in handling high-level organised crime and corruption cases.

“Despite institutional challenges and lack of resources, the dedication of local institutions, in co-operation with international partners, is key to lasting results in the fight against organised crime and corruption. Justice cannot be built alone, but rather through joint efforts co-ordinated at the local and regional levels,” said caretaker Minister of Justice Albulena Haxhiu.

The discussions underscored the importance of a unified voice among justice actors, fostering constructive dialogue on practical and sustainable solutions to challenges facing the judiciary. The Committee concluded with a firm consensus to advance co-ordinated, evidence-based reforms built on co-operation and mutual responsibility.

“Over the past year, Kosovo’s judicial and prosecutorial institutions have demonstrated a clear commitment to reform through the adoption of forward-looking strategies, internal regulations, and targeted capacity-building measures,” said Kahramon Sanginov, Project Team Leader at the OSCE Mission in Kosovo. “Attaining a credible track record and advancing Kosovo’s strategic priorities demand robust implementation of sustainable justice sector reforms, reinforced by resolute judicial and prosecutorial leadership,” he added.

Established to validate and consult on reform recommendations arising from the OSCE’s Regional Trial Monitoring Report published in June 2024, the Steering Committee aims to bridge the gap between monitoring and implementation. It serves as a strategic platform for co-operation, aligning judicial reform initiatives with Kosovo’ priorities and international standards, and ensuring the inclusive engagement of all key stakeholders. Co-chaired by the OSCE and the EU Office, the Steering Committee comprises designated focal points from each core institution. It will convene annually to validate the project’s analytical outputs and promote greater coordination and transparency within the justice sector.

Launched in 2021 and implemented by OSCE Missions in Tirana, Podgorica, Skopje, Sarajevo, Belgrade and Prishtinë/Priština, this EU-funded project aims to strengthen the rule of law in Kosovo by supporting effective processing of organised crime and corruption cases. Verifiable data about the administration of justice related to organised crime and corruption is obtained, processed and analysed to define systemic problems and address recommendations.