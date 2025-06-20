For Immediate Release: June 20, 2025

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel

Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]

National Weather Service Burlington – 802-658-0150

Vermont Emergency Management – 802-244-8721





Stay Safe as Summer Heats Up in Vermont

Learn how to keep yourself cool and look out for those around you

WATERBURY, VT – Unseasonably hot temperatures are expected next week, with high temperatures forecast to rise over the weekend, reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s by Monday and Tuesday. High heat can increase the risk for dehydration, muscle cramps, headache, nausea, fainting, or even heat stroke, especially before our bodies are used to the change.

In states with relatively cool climates like Vermont, older adults, people with disabilities and people managing chronic health conditions are often at the highest risk for severe heat illnesses, said Jared Ulmer, Climate and Health Program Manager with the Department of Health.

“It’s a good idea to check in on loved ones and neighbors, especially if they don’t have air conditioning at home, live alone or need help with daily care,” Ulmer said.

Tips for Staying Safe and Healthy in Hot Weather:

“Look Before You Lock!” Never leave children, people with disabilities, older adults, or pets in a closed vehicle.

Drink plenty of water, or non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids.

Seek relief in air-conditioned spaces or other cool and shaded places – Find an interactive cooling sites map at: HealthVermont.gov/hot-weather.

Close window shades during the day. Keep windows closed when it is hotter outside than inside. Avoid using appliances and lights that generate heat.

It can take up to 14 days for your body to get used to being active in the heat, so take extra precautions earlier in the summer. Ease into any activities and limit them during the hottest part of the day.

Most heat illness symptoms can be treated by drinking fluids and resting in a cooler place. If symptoms continue or get worse, or someone you are with seems confused or loses consciousness, dial 9-1-1 and get immediate medical help.

Other people at high risk of heat-related illness include those who work or exercise outdoors, people who are unhoused, pregnant people, young children, and people using drugs or alcohol. Consecutive hot days with warm overnight temperatures are particularly dangerous for people without air conditioning, especially if they live alone.

Resources for Vermonters include new Heat Safety Guidance for Caregivers to help reduce the impacts of heat on the people they care for, heat safety tips and information in 12 languages, and an interactive map of cooling site locations.

Vermonters are also encouraged to subscribe to VT Alert at vem.vermont.gov/VTAlert to be notified by phone, text or email when a heat alert is issued.

Heat Safety Resources:

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, watch, or warning when the forecasted heat index is dangerously high. Visit weather.gov/btv/heat for detailed heat forecast and safety information. Look for #VTHeatSafety on social media.

About the Department of Health

We have been the state's public health agency for more than 130 years, working every day to protect and promote the health of Vermonters.

Visit HealthVermont.gov ─ Join us @HealthVermont on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube



Translated Information – Print, video and audio resources are translated into many of the languages used in Vermont. Visit HealthVermont.gov/Translations for searchable tables of documents in each of the nine languages – including about preventing illness, healthy homes, and staying safe and healthy during extreme events like storms, power outages, hurricanes, and flooding.