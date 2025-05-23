For Immediate Release: May 22, 2025

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel – Media Lead

Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]



Vermont Department of Health Honors Emergency Medical Service Providers During National EMS Week

WATERBURY, VT - The Vermont Department of Health is recognizing and thanking the dedicated Emergency Medical Services professionals who protect and serve Vermont’s communities.

“EMS professionals play an indispensable role in Vermont’s healthcare system,” said Interim Health Commissioner Julie Arel. “When individuals and communities are at their most vulnerable, these first responders answer the call. To all EMS clinicians: thank you for your skill, heart, and unwavering commitment to the people of Vermont.”

National EMS Week (May 18-24) honors the paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers, and all clinicians who are the front lines of emergency healthcare. This year’s EMS Week theme, “We Care For Everyone,” recognizes EMS workers for their invaluable contribution to Vermonters’ safety and honors the long-standing commitment of EMS professionals to public health and safety.

“EMS workers make our communities safer, stronger, and more resilient.” said Will Moran, the Health Department’s director of Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Injury Prevention. "As we celebrate EMS Week, I encourage everyone to take a moment to thank an EMS professional and consider how we can support these critical responders in their mission to save lives.”

The 2025 Vermont Emergency Medical Services award recipients are:

First Responder Practitioner of the Year: John Weber, Vergennes Area Rescue Squad

Despite a demanding career as a commercial airline pilot, John has continued to donate his time as a volunteer EMS clinician, never turning away from an opportunity to help others or support the advancement of education and training within the department.

Basic Life Support Practitioner of the Year: Samantha Atwood, Orleans Emergency Unit

As the Training Officer for Orleans Emergency Unit, Samantha works almost seven days a week going above and beyond to provide the squad’s members with high quality EMS education.

Advanced Life Support Practitioner of the Year: Scott O’Brien, Town of Barre EMS

Scott's commitment to his EMS organization is second to none. Over the past year, Scott developed a pharmacology manual to help his fellow staff members study and review medications.

First Responder Service of the Year: Jay Peak Ski Patrol

The Jay Peak Ski Patrol embraces the mission of ensuring a safe skiing experience without detracting from the adventure and thrills that draw thousands of skiers to the mountain each year. They employ danger mitigation measures such as padded fencing, strategically placed signage, and fluorescent flagging with breakaway devices on trail closures.

Ambulance Service of the Year: Newport Ambulance Service, Inc.

Newport Ambulance’s primary coverage territory is nearly 900 square miles, making it one of the largest EMS systems in Vermont. With 17 towns and 5 Unified Towns and Gores in their primary service area, they are constantly rotating their 11 ambulances among their 4 stations using real-time data to ensure each corner of their territory is covered.

EMS for Children Champion of the Year: Jenna Lindemann, Vergennes Area Rescue Squad

Jenna was one of the first Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinators in the state, a cadre of caring people known as "pediatric champions.” Jenna has been an instrumental part of the Health Department’s current initiative to provide sensory kits to all Vermont EMS agencies.

EMS Educator of the Year: Sarah Lamb, Richmond Rescue

Sarah leads by example, demonstrating the highest standards of professionalism and compassion. Her impact on EMS education, both as a teacher and a leader, is immeasurable.

EMS Lifetime Award: Dale Porter, Morristown EMS

Since 1976, Dale has been integral to the growth of so many EMS clinicians as a nurse, a nurse educator, a paramedic, an EMS educator, and an assistant medical examiner. Dale has touched thousands of lives over her extensive career.